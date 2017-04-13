April 13 The following are the top stories on
The Times
KPMG has fired its top auditor in United States and four
other partners for "unethical behaviour" in connection with
leaked information that gave them advance warning of the audits
that a U.S. watchdog was about to inspect. bit.ly/2o890mF
More than a quarter of British employers have experienced a
fall in job applications from European Union workers since last
June's Brexit referendum, according to Reed, the jobs website. bit.ly/2o86ddv
The Guardian
The average number of homes for sale by each estate agent
has fallen to a record low, with agents in parts of the country
gloomier than at any time since the financial crash, according
to a report by the surveyor's professional body. bit.ly/2o87Ojk
The government is under mounting pressure to take strong
action on rising energy bills after one of the "big six"
suppliers imposed its second price hike this year on 1.5 million
customers. bit.ly/2o7YPP5
The Telegraph
The European Commission has warned that a 750 million pound
($941.18 million) plan that will allow Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc to abandon a troublesome sale of its Williams
& Glyn business could eventually deal a 1.5 billion pound hit to
the taxpayer-backed lender. bit.ly/2o87zoy
Dulux owner Akzo Nobel NV has reported one of its
leading investors to financial regulators as the fallout
continues over U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc's failed
attempts to take over the Dutch giant. bit.ly/2o89UQn
Sky News
A 1 billion-pound-plus Chinese takeover of Doncasters Group,
one of the UK's oldest engineering firms, has been called off
amid U.S. security concerns over the company's defence
operations. bit.ly/2o8fL81
Britain's biggest care home operator, Four Seasons Health
Care, is preparing to sell its mental health division as part of
a sweeping restructuring aimed at securing the company's
long-term financial security. bit.ly/2o8bT6W
The Independent
International flight bookings to the UK have increased by 49
percent for the Easter holiday period, which falls between 31
March and 14 April, compared to the same holiday period last
year, according to data by eDreams ODIGEO, one of Europe's
largest e-commerce businesses and owner of online travel agency
eDreams. ind.pn/2o7OiDE
($1 = 0.7969 pounds)
