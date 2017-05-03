May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* HNA Group, which began life as a single airline, has become the largest shareholder in Deutsche Bank after doubling its stake in the troubled German lender to just under 10 percent. bit.ly/2oZb1XM

* Live Premiership Rugby matches will be shown on terrestrial television for the first time after Viacom signed a seven-figure deal. bit.ly/2oZ6sg8

The Guardian

* Lidl is on track to overtake Waitrose to become the UK’s seventh-biggest grocer as early as this summer as discounters benefit from new store openings and shoppers search out bargains amid a return to food price inflation. bit.ly/2oZ5kJm

* Up to 1,000 bankers working for JPMorgan in the City of London are to be relocated to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg as the U.S. bank becomes the latest to set out Brexit plans. bit.ly/2oZaIvV

The Telegraph

* Marks and Spencer has poached the boss of bicycle and car parts retailer Halfords, Jill McDonald, to revive its ailing clothing, home and beauty business. bit.ly/2paoBUc

* Britain and Brussels will both be better off if they stop wrangling over an enormous Brexit divorce bill and instead focus on the real prize - a deal to preserve the 600 billion pounds ($771.90 billion) of trade which flows back and forth across the Channel each year, according to the Confederation of British Industry. bit.ly/2pae4br

Sky News

* Britain's biggest tobacco distributor, Palmer & Harvey, is to be put up for sale just weeks after sealing a financial rescue package led by two of the world's largest cigarette makers, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2p9M5ZO

* Instant messaging service WhatsApp has suffered a major outage across Western Europe, Asia and America. The Facebook -owned instant messaging app began experiencing problems on Wednesday evening. bit.ly/2pa89Dh

The Independent

* Starbucks is launching two new coffee-based drinks in the UK, as it strives to tap into consumers' growing appetite for healthy beverages. ind.pn/2papaxi

* Standard Chartered has chosen Frankfurt for its main base inside the EU as it prepares for the UK to lose easy access to the single market after Britain exits the trading bloc, the bank's chairman said. ind.pn/2pa8ENF ($1 = 0.7773 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)