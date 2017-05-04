May 5 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* The European Commission has embarked on another attempt to
claim London's vast and lucrative euro clearing market in a move
that could jeopardise 80,000 jobs. bit.ly/2pF9u80
* The British government is reported to be in talks with
Tehran about providing export guarantees to ensure aircraft
ordered by Iran's national airline, Iran Air, can be delivered.
bit.ly/2pETQcU
The Guardian
* The French bank Societe Generale is to pay 963
million euros ($1.06 billion) to settle a legal battle with the
Libyan investment fund that dates back to the Gaddafi regime. bit.ly/2pEILZi
* Pfizer Inc has said it will make Palbociclib, the
breast cancer drug, available free of charge for women in the
United Kingdom. bit.ly/2pETxPf
The Telegraph
* Activist investor Elliott Advisors will fire the latest
salvo in the tug-of-war over Dulux owner Akzo Nobel by
claiming the Dutch company's plan to remain independent could
result in four times more job losses than if it was taken over
by U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc, according to the
Telegraph. bit.ly/2pF0dgj1
* Philip Hammond tried to reassure London over its future as
a financial hub following threats from Brussels to control
euro-clearing, with the Chancellor warning that proposed EU
changes could weaken financial stability. bit.ly/2pEx058
Sky News
* Sky News has learnt that Transline Group, the employment
agency whose relationship with Sports Direct International Plc
sparked a political outcry, paid more than 1 million
pounds ($1.29 million) last year to directors in the form of
dividends, loans and a transfer of shares - even as it was
facing a funding squeeze after suffering a seven-figure annual
loss. bit.ly/2pEHjpN
* The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new
car registrations in the United Kingdom slumped by 19.8 percent
to 152,076. bit.ly/2pEOU7R
The Independent
* Just 1 percent of the public are "strongly opposed" to
renewable energy, according to a government survey. ind.pn/2pECrAU
* The latest flight-delay verdict from the European Court of
Justice has ruled that "a collision between an aircraft and a
bird is an extraordinary circumstance". Therefore airlines can
reject claims for compensation from passengers delayed by three
hours or more by a bird strike. ind.pn/2pEXF1L
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
($1 = 0.7739 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)