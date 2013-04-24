The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph:
MINISTER DEFENDS EAST COAST RE-PRIVATISATION Train services
on the state-run East Coast Main Line are not as reliable as
hoped, rail minister Simon Burns has said, as the UK government
begins the process of re-privatising the line. ()
THORNTONS SHARES JUMP AFTER SOLID TRADING UPDATE Sales of
Thorntons chocolates in British supermarkets has
overtaken those in the company's own high street stores for the
first time. ()
The Guardian:
CO-OP PULLS OUT OF TALKS TO BUY LLOYDS BRANCHES After more
than a year of discussions, the Co-Operative Group
gives up on its ambition to challenge the big four high street
banks. ()
LUCOZADE AND RIBENA UP FOR SALE The popular soft drink
brands, which date back to 1927 and 1938 respectively, were put
on the block by their current owner GlaxoSmithKline on
Wednesday. ()
The Times:
BANKS STAY COOL DESPITE LENDING BOOST Bankers yesterday
played down suggestions that the Funding for Lending Scheme
would deliver a dramatic boost to small business lending - only
hours after the Bank of England had launched a long-awaited
revamp. ()
RICH RICCI PROVES HIS WORTH BEFORE HEADING FOR EXIT
Investment banking propped up Barclays' profits in the
opening quarter but could not prevent the lender suffering a 25
percent fall in returns. ()
The Independent:
BRINGING AMAZON TO BOOK: 160,000 SIGN INDEPENDENT SHOPS
PETITION AMID TAX ANGER The world's largest online retailer
Amazon.com has come under renewed pressure to pay
corporation tax in Britain after a petition signed by more than
160,000 people was handed in to Number 10 today. ()
SPORTS DIRECT EMPLOYEES HIT JACKPOT AGAIN WITH 50,000 STG
PAYOUT Sports Direct International is to hand its staff
a payout worth more than 50,000 pounds ($76,300)this summer
after the sportswear giant met its profit targets under a
lucrative share scheme. ()