The Telegraph:

GDP NUMBERS 'ENCOURAGING' BUT ROAD AHEAD IS NOT EASY - OSBORNE The better-than-expected growth in the first quarter of the year is "encouraging", Chancellor George Osborne said today, but he warned of further difficult decisions as the economy's problems were confronted. ()

SFO LAUNCHES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO ENRC The Serious Fraud Office has launched a criminal investigation into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp amid allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption at the FTSE 100 company. ()

BARCLAYS WON'T HIT RETURN TARGET UNTIL AT LEAST 2015 Barclays has admitted it will take at least two years before shareholders see a decent return on their investment in the bank as its new management team continue to attempt to turnaround the fortunes of the scandal-hit lender. ()

The Guardian:

LLOYDS AND RBS SELL-OFF IN QUESTION AS JIM O'NEIL QUITS AS HEAD OF UKFI The planned sale of state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group was dealt a blow on Thursday when the head of the Treasury unit given the task of preparing the sell-off quit after only a year in the post. ()

UNILEVER STUMBLES ON EUROZONE WOES The Dove soap and Marmite maker has warned of faltering consumer confidence in Europe after reporting weaker-than-expected first-quarter numbers. ()

The Times:

SANTANDER REINS IN MORTGAGE LENDING Santander UK, which owns the former Abbey and Alliance & Leicester businesses, shrank gross mortgage lending by 41 percent to 3.3 billion pounds ($5.10 billion) in the first three months of the year compared to 2012. ()

FRAUD CRACKDOWN CUTS CAR INSURANCE BILLS Car insurance premiums fell last year for the first time since 2007 as insurers predicted that wholesale market reforms aimed at stamping out fraud would reduce their costs. ()

The Independent:

ASTRA PROFITS PLUNGE BY THIRD AstraZeneca's new boss faced a double-headache today as pre-tax profit tumbled by more than a third to $1.3 billion in the first quarter and a pay revolt loomed at his first Annual General Meeting. ()