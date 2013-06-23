June 24 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS TO SELL ON DATA FROM SAVERS AND TRACK MOBILE PHONES
Barclays bank is to start selling data on its millions
of current and savings account customers to other companies for
the first time. ()
NATIONWIDE IN DISPUTE WITH REGULATOR OVER BLACK HOLE
Nationwide -Britain's biggest customer-owned financial
services group, is expected to raise around 500 million pounds
of new capital in the next few weeks as part of efforts to fill
a hole identified by the regulator. ()
The Guardian
GEORGE OSBORNE TO OFFSET FURTHER SPENDING CUTS WITH CAPITAL
INVESTMENT
Mersey Gateway and HS2 among the infrastructure projects to be
announced a day after the chancellor's spending review.
()
The Times
LEVENE CLAIMS LLOYDS TURNED BLIND EYE TO CO-OP FAILINGS
The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group ignored
warnings that the decision to sell 632 branches to the
Co-operative Bank had "a high risk of failing", it
was claimed last night. ()
VODAFONE HAS GERMAN CABLE DEAL LINED UP
Vodafone is set to land one of the biggest deals in
the telecoms industry since the height of the technology boom.
It has agreed to acquire Germany's biggest cable company for
more than 8.5 billion pounds and is expected to announce the
deal, pitched at 7.7 billion euros, or 87 euros a share, this
morning. ()