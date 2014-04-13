The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
GLENCORE SELLS $6 BLN MINE TO MAKE PEACE
Glencore Xstrata is to sell its Las Bambas copper
mine to a consortium of Chinese state-controlled resources
companies for more than $6.25 billion
CO-OP BANK LOOKS AT DITCHING KPMG AS AUDITOR AS IT RUSHES TO
RAISE 400 MLN STG
KPMG, the Co-op Bank's auditor for more than 40 years, is
facing dismissal after the embattled bank revealed on Friday
that it was putting its audit contract out to tender.
The Guardian
CO-OP RISKS TIGHTER CONTROL BY BANKS WITHOUT REFORM, WARNS
LORD MYNERS
Myners, who was brought in to reform the crisis-stricken
Co-operative Group, fears his plan will be rejected
unless the owners of the loss-making chain of supermarkets,
pharmacies and funeral homes understand the serious need for a
radical overhaul of the way it is run.
HOUSE OF FRASER SELLS 89 PCT STAKE TO CHINESE CONGLOMERATE
SANPOWER
Department store sells majority stake in 480 million pound
deal touted as largest overseas retail acquisition by Chinese
business.
TESCO CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE AS RETAILER EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE
9 PCT FALL IN PROFITS
Philip Clarke sees supermarket's share price drop to 10-year
low despite 1 billion pound expenditure on store refurbishments
and staff.
The Telegraph
WAGE RISES TO OUTSTRIP INFLATION AS STRAIN EASES
Pay increases are set to outstrip inflation for the first
time in six years as the economy gathers pace and unemployment
continues to fall, according to forecasters.
PUNCH TAVERNS BRINGS IN INDEPENDENT RESTRUCTURING SPECIALIST
Punch Taverns, Britain's second biggest pubs group,
has brought in an independent corporate restructuring expert to
aid long-running discussions over its 2.3 billion pound debt
mountain.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)