The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BARCLAYS BOWS TO SHAREHOLDER PRESSURE BY OUSTING PAY CHIEF

Sir John Sunderland has been ditched as the head of Barclays' remuneration committee in an attempt to placate angry shareholders days before its annual meeting.

CO-OP STAFF TELL BOARD IT'S JEOPARDISING THEIR JOBS

Representatives of some of the Co-operative Group's 90,000-strong workforce have waded into the row at the stricken mutual, accusing board members of indulging in "petty politicking" and putting livelihoods at risk.

NEWLY FLUSH GLENCORE SPLASHES OUT IN CHAD

Glencore Xstrata has acquired Caracal Energy , its partner in oil-producing assets in the central African country of Chad, in a deal that values the company at $1.35 billion.

The Telegraph

OUSTED G4S BOSS COLLECTS 400,000 POUNDS-A-YEAR PENSION Annual report details payments to Nick Buckles after a "challenging" year that culminated in the criminal tagging scandal.

SSP BEEFS UP BOARD AHEAD OF POTENTIAL 2-BLN-STG FLOAT Fast-food caterer appoints a trio of corporate heavyweights from the travel and retail worlds as it weighs up a London listing.

The Guardian

UK WORKERS RECEIVE FIRST REAL PAY RISE FOR FOUR YEARS Wage increases, forecast at 1.8 percent in February, finally overtake inflation at 1.6 percent to March, according to official data.

PEUGEOT CITROEN BOSS PLEDGES RETURN TO PROFIT BY 2018 Carlos Tavares unveils programme promising to reverse losses in Europe and emerging markets following sales decline. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)