The Times
CHEAPER PETROL AND FOOD KEEP INFLATION ON DOWNWARD TREND
Britain is experiencing the longest run of falling inflation
for more than two decades after the annual rate of consumer
price inflation dropped from 1.7 percent in February to 1.6
percent last month. I
EX-JJB BOSS 'BORROWED 3 MLN STG AFTER HUGE GAMBLING LOSSES'
The former boss of the collapsed retailer JJB Sports had
racked up large debts "possibly due to gambling" before he
borrowed 3 million pounds from two of his closest rivals, a
court heard.
The Telegraph
DEBENHAMS BOSS: I DON'T KNOW WHY MIKE ASHLEY BOUGHT STAKE
The chief executive of Debenhams has claimed he does
not know why Mike Ashley, the sportswear tycoon, bought a stake
in the department store retailer.
DIAGEO IN 1.1-BLN-STG TENDER OFFER FOR UNITED SPIRITS SHARES
Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, could end up
with 54.8 percent of leading Indian spirits group.
The Guardian
NOTTINGHAM CIGARETTE FACTORY CLOSURE THREATENS MORE THAN 500
JOBS
Closure of Imperial's last factory and distribution hub will put
an end to cigarette manufacturing in mainland Britain.
INFLATION FALLS TO 1.6 PCT, THE LOWEST SINCE OCTOBER 2009
News comes a day before labour market figures are expected to
confirm that wage growth has finally overtaken inflation.
