The Times
HEATHROW FLIGHT PRICES SET TO SOAR WITHOUT NEW RUNWAY
The average cost of a return flight could rise by as much as
320 pounds by 2030 if a third runway is not built at Heathrow
airport.
METSO'S REFUSAL PUTS USUAL SUSPECTS IN LINE TO STEAL WEIR'S
THUNDER
Weir Group will have to come back with
substantially better terms for its putative 9 billion pound
merger with Metso of Finland or potentially see its
target fall to an American counter-attack.
The Telegraph
MORE THAN $22 BLN WIPED OFF GOOGLE
MORE than $22 billion was wiped off the value of Google
last night, amid fears that it is struggling to make
as much money from mobile users as those on traditional
desktops.
CLARKE INSISTS HE WILL NOT GIVE UP REINS AT TESCO
The beleaguered chief executive of Tesco, Philip
Clarke, has insisted he will not resign and said he should be
judged by the quality of the retailer's revamped stores, despite
profits falling for the second year in a row.
The Guardian
WAGES BEAT INFLATION AS UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS BELOW 7 PCT
Pay rose by 1.7 percent, ahead of the March inflation rate of
1.6 percent, while there was a quarterly fall of 77,000 in the
number of people out of work.
The Food Standards Agency has called for a fresh round of
tests on lamb takeaways, after the consumer watchdog Which?
found that nearly half bought from restaurants in London and
Birmingham were adulterated with cheaper meats.
