The Telegraph
BANK OF ENGLAND POLICYMAKERS PREPARING FOR RATE RISE THIS
YEAR
(bit.ly/1nicpb3)
Nine-member monetary policy committee minutes say there is a
risk stronger than expected growth in coming months could drive
sharper wage growth and trigger a rate rise to curb inflation
VINCE CABLE WARNS BANK OF ENGLAND: DON'T CHOKE OFF RECOVERY
(bit.ly/1pjDAXv)
Vince Cable has warned the Bank of England that raising
interest rates prematurely or introducing strict regulation
could threaten the economy by choking off business lending.
The Guardian
ZOOPLA FLOAT TO VALUE PROPERTY WEBSITE AT £919M
(bit.ly/1lFu0bo)
Zoopla has priced its flotation in the lower half of its
proposed range, valuing the property website at less than the £1
billion it was seeking.
ED BALLS REFUSES ANY ROLE IN CURRENCY UNION WITH AN
INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND
(bit.ly/1uDTsUh)
Ed Balls has hinted that if he were chancellor in a future
Labour government he would resign if talks began on currency
union with an independent Scotland. He claimed the pact would be
"very dangerous" for both countries.
The Times
MIKE ASHLEY JOINS PHILIP GREEN ON MYSALE'S REGISTER
(thetim.es/1nkGHeG)
Mike Ashley has taken a 12 million pound stake in
MySale and signed a joint venture agreement with the
online retailer - just days after it floated on AIM.
AMAZON UNVEILS THE FIRE PHONE
(thetim.es/1uDTUSs)
Amazon has unveiled its first smartphone, a device
that the world's largest online retailer hopes will delight
users with a groundbreaking new 3-D screen - and nudge its
customers into buying yet more of its goods.
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND MINUTES HINT AT FRAGILE CONSENSUS OVER
INTEREST RATES
(ind.pn/UNGOHO)
The Bank of England unanimously voted to hold borrowing
cost at 0.5 percent, despite speculation over a split decision
after Governor Mark Carney said interest rates could "rise
sooner" than expected.But the minutes revealed the consensus is
becoming more fragile by the month with Martin Weale - the last
current member of the MPC to vote for a hike in July 2011 -
giving the clearest sign he is ready to cast the first vote for
higher interest rates in almost three years.
RUPERT SOAMES STAMPS AUTHORITY IN SERCO SHAKE-UP
(ind.pn/UdcaqT)
Serco's new Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames
has taken direct control of the outsourcer's scandal-struck
Australian business and is splitting up its rail joint venture
with Abellio in a new overhaul.
