The Telegraph

LENDERS PREDICT MORTGAGE APPROVALS WILL FALL IN THE COMING MONTHS

Bank of England's quarterly credit conditions survey suggests lenders are becoming more cautious ahead of an expected move by Governor Mark Carney and the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) to rein in the market.

BRITAIN'S NUCLEAR CLEAN-UP BILL SOARS TO 110 BLN STG

The bill for cleaning up Britain's nuclear waste has topped 110 billion pounds, after a 6.6 billion pound increase in the cost estimate for work required over the next 120 years.

The Guardian

ASOS TO MARK RETURN TO SELLING AFTER WAREHOUSE FIRE WITH HUGE SUMMER SALE

Asos is launching a massive summer sale on Tuesday as it seeks to woo back customers affected by the fire in its main warehouse at the weekend.

UK FLIGHTS COULD BE HIT BY FRENCH AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS' STRIKE

Passengers flying to France and beyond this week could face disruption as a strike by French air traffic controllers has forced airlines to cancel dozens of flights.

The Times

SMALL FIRMS SUE FOR RATE SWAP DAMAGES

Thousands of small companies hit with huge losses because of the mis-selling of complex financial products have been "failed" by official compensation, according to a victims group, with affected businesses instead preparing to turn to the courts for redress.

SHIRE TALKS UP PROSPECTS TO FEND OFF BIDDER

Shire waxed lyrical about the sales potential of its pipeline of drugs in development as the pharmaceuticals group shored up its defences against a 27 billion pound bid approach from AbbVie, its American rival.

The Independent

AA GROUP RAISES 1.4 BILLION STG IN LONDON FLOAT BUT SHARES SLUMP

The roadside assistance group AA group was valued at 1.4 billion pounds as it joined the London Stock Exchange, completing one of the most anticipated flotations in recent years. However, despite the fanfare surrounding the float, shares slumped 7.2 percent below the 250p offer price.

BNP PARIBAS CLOSE TO $9 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH US AUTHORITIES

BNP Paribas, the French bank with 7500 staff in the UK, is expected to pay to $9 billion to settle allegations it broke US trade sanctions, according to reports.