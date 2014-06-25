The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MARK CARNEY PLAYS DOWN IMMINENT RATE RISE AMID WEAK WAGE GROWTH

The Bank of England is behaving like an "unreliable boyfriend" and is using "smoke and mirrors" to keep changing its message on interest rates, MPs have claimed.

OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION BLOCKS EXPANDED TO ENTICE FRACKING FIRMS

Energy companies will be offered the chance to explore for shale gas across bigger blocks of land, under a revised system aimed at enticing them to commit to fracking.

The Guardian

VINCE CABLE MOVES TO BAN ZERO-HOURS CONTRACT EXCLUSIVITY CLAUSES

Vince Cable has warned "unscrupulous employers" that he would ban clauses in zero-hours contracts that prevent workers from accepting shifts with more than one employer.

MINISTERS WARN UK RETAILERS TO DO MORE ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND ETHICAL PRODUCTS

Retailers must do more to stamp out human rights abuses by their suppliers after a Guardian investigation found prawns sold in the UK were produced with the help of slaves, ministers are warning.

The Times

CARNEY URGED TO BAR CURBS ON HOME LOANS

Bankers seized on fresh evidence that the housing market may be starting to cool to urge the Bank of England to stay its hand and refrain from widely expected curbs on mortgage lending tomorrow.

FIRST-TIME BUYERS PRICED OUT OF 80 PCT OF HOUSES

Four out of five homes on sale in England are now unaffordable for first-time buyers, according to research published today.

The Independent

CHEMRING FIRES CEO MARK PAPWORTH AFTER HUGE LOSSES

Military equipment maker Chemring has fired chief Mark Papworth after the group was rocked by a 72 million pound pre-tax loss in just six months.

MARK CARNEY PLUNGES MARKETS INTO CONFUSION YET AGAIN OVER EARLY RATE TALK

Traders were thrown into confusion as Governor Mark Carney issued an unexpectedly dovish signal about the likely timing of the first interest rate rise.

