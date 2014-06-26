The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANKS SHOULD HAVE FINAL SAY ON MORTGAGE LENDING, SAYS RBS
(bit.ly/1pkN5YR)
Royal Bank of Scotland has told Mark Carney that
lenders should make decisions about mortgage policy, on the eve
of the Bank of England introducing new rules intended to cool
the housing market.
BARCLAYS SUED BY NY ATTORNEY GENERAL OVER DARK POOLS
(bit.ly/1pkNc6I)
Barclays is being sued over claims it falsified marketing
material to mislead people into investing in its dark pools by
the New York attorney general.
The Guardian
FURIOUS INVESTORS ATTACK WPP AND RBS OVER EXCESSIVE BONUSES
AND PAY
(bit.ly/UKM7r9)
Investors at two FTSE 100 companies have joined the chorus
of protests against excessive executive pay, with nearly 30
percent of shareholders at the advertising group WPP
refusing to endorse a plan that allowed founder Sir Martin
Sorrell to receive a 30 million pound windfall last year while
the Royal Bank of Scotland chairman Sir Philip Hampton was
forced to defend the bank's bonus schemes.
US ECONOMY SHRINKS AT FASTEST RATE SINCE RECESSION AS HARSH
WINTER BITES
(bit.ly/1nFsuJp)
The US economy has shrunk at its fastest rate since the
depths of the recession five years ago as it emerged that the
harsh winter took a far bigger toll on activity than previously
estimated.
The Times
BARCLAYS ACCUSED OF DECEIVING INVESTORS
(thetim.es/1yPmqFI)
Barclays Bank was last night charged with "fraud and deceit"
in its dealings with investors by New York's attorney general.
BANK'S FPC AIMS TO COOL HOUSING HOTSPOTS
(thetim.es/1jPnCib)
Tougher affordability tests on homebuyers are regarded by
bankers as the most likely move to be announced by the Bank of
England's Financial Policy Committee today as it attempts to
cool down an overheating housing market.
The Independent
WONGA ORDERED TO PAY 2.6 MLN STG COMPENSATION AFTER USING
FAKE LAW FIRMS TO CHASE DEBTS
(ind.pn/1iHH6dB)
The payday lender Wonga is facing the prospect of a criminal
investigation after City watchdogs handed police a file
detailing how the company lied to hard-up borrowers.
EASYJET'S SIR STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU TO FLOAT EASYHOTEL ON
LONDON'S AIM
(ind.pn/1leoGff)
EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is set for
another punt at the stock markets next week with his latest
budget venture, easyHotel. The company plans to raise 30 million
pounds by joining London's junior AIM market, just half of the
60 million pounds the chain had hoped to raise in the latest
sign of investor fatigue.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)