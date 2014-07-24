July 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RECKITT TO INVEST 100 MLN STG IN HULL R&D

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it would spend 100 million pounds creating a research and development facility for its consumer healthcare division in Hull.

UNIPART AUTOMOTIVE COLLAPSES WITH LOSS OF 1,250 JOBS

Almost 1,250 British jobs are lost as one of the largest independent suppliers of car parts, workshop tools and garage equipment, Unipart, was plunged into administration.

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL SHOULD TAKE LEGAL ACTION OVER UNIVERSAL DELIVERY MANDATE, UNION SAYS

Trade unionists have called for Royal Mail Plc to take legal action if its mandate to deliver to even the most remote homes in the UK comes under threat.

BARCLAYS DEFENDS ITSELF AGAINST US ALLEGATIONS OVER 'DARK POOL' TRADING

Barclays Plc is mounting a vigorous defence against allegations that it defrauded its customers - accusations levelled by the US attorney general last month that sparked a fall in its share price and led to customers withdrawing their business.

The Telegraph

40 MLN STG 'BRIBE' FOR COMMUNITIES TO CONSIDER RADIOACTIVE WASTE DUMP BENEATH THEM

Communities are to be paid 1 million pound a year simply to discuss the possibility of having a radioactive dump built beneath them, under the latest Government attempts to find a burial site for Britain's nuclear waste.

OFFSHORE WIND FARMS IN DOUBT AS SUBSIDY POT CAN FUND JUST ONE PROJECT

Wind farm developers who fail to secure a subsidy contract this year will be forced to wait and attempt to secure funding in future years, with no guarantee of how much money - if any - will be available.

Sky News

BALFOUR AND CARILLION IN 3 BLN STG MERGER TALKS

Two of Britain's biggest construction firms Balfour Beatty Plc and Carillion Plc are in merger talks to create a 3 billion pound powerhouse whose flagship projects would include London's Olympics Aquatics Centre and the redevelopment of Liverpool's Anfield home.

CABLE TO LAUNCH PROBE INTO COMET LIQUIDATORS

Business Secretary Vince Cable will say on Friday that the Insolvency Service, a Government agency, is referring three partners of Deloitte, the professional services firm, to ICAEW, which has the power to impose substantial fines or strip accountants of their licence to operate. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)