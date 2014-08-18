The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

TAXPAYER MUST PAY 224 MLN STG TO U.S. FIRM OVER BORDER 'MESS'

The taxpayer has been lumbered with a bill of nearly a quarter of a billion pounds after Theresa May, the home secretary, unlawfully sacked a U.S. firm tasked with building an IT system to control immigration.

HOUSE PRICES FALL BY 8,000 STG IN A MONTH

The housing market frenzy ground to a halt in August, with asking prices across England and Wales falling by almost 8,000 pounds in just one month.

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON REBUKED OVER JOBS CLAIM Prime Minister claimed majority of new jobs created last year were taken by UK nationals, but no official figures for new jobs are collected.

The Telegraph

CHALLENGER BANK ALDERMORE GEARING UP FOR FLOAT

Challenger bank Aldermore is gearing up for a stock exchange listing that is likely to make it one of the first major companies to debut on London's markets after a summer lull.

PUNCH TAVERNS IN LAST DITCH PUSH FOR DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAP One of Britain's largest pub companies unveils restructuring plans in a bid to get backing for their attempts to reduce 2.3 billion pounds of debt

Sky News

WSP GLOBAL LEADS RACE FOR 700 MLN STG BALFOUR ARM

A Canadian engineering consultancy has moved into pole position to acquire a division of Balfour Beatty, the British construction company, as rival Carillion decides whether to sweeten a 3 billion pound proposal to merge the two companies. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo. Editing by Andre Grenon)