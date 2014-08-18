The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
TAXPAYER MUST PAY 224 MLN STG TO U.S. FIRM OVER BORDER
'MESS'
The taxpayer has been lumbered with a bill of nearly a
quarter of a billion pounds after Theresa May, the home
secretary, unlawfully sacked a U.S. firm tasked with building an
IT system to control immigration.
HOUSE PRICES FALL BY 8,000 STG IN A MONTH
The housing market frenzy ground to a halt in August, with
asking prices across England and Wales falling by almost 8,000
pounds in just one month.
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON REBUKED OVER JOBS CLAIM
Prime Minister claimed majority of new jobs created last year
were taken by UK nationals, but no official figures for new jobs
are collected.
The Telegraph
CHALLENGER BANK ALDERMORE GEARING UP FOR FLOAT
Challenger bank Aldermore is gearing up for a stock exchange
listing that is likely to make it one of the first major
companies to debut on London's markets after a summer lull.
PUNCH TAVERNS IN LAST DITCH PUSH FOR DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAP
One of Britain's largest pub companies unveils restructuring
plans in a bid to get backing for their attempts to reduce 2.3
billion pounds of debt
Sky News
WSP GLOBAL LEADS RACE FOR 700 MLN STG BALFOUR ARM
A Canadian engineering consultancy has moved into pole
position to acquire a division of Balfour Beatty, the
British construction company, as rival Carillion
decides whether to sweeten a 3 billion pound proposal to merge
the two companies.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo. Editing by Andre Grenon)