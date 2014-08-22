The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

MILIBAND BLAMED FOR HIGH ENERGY PRICES

The boss of one of the United Kingdom's biggest energy companies has blamed Labour's threatened price freeze for his group's failure to cut bills, despite the recent slump in wholesale gas prices.

BURBERRY BOSS CLASHES WITH INVESTORS OVER SALE

Only six weeks after a revolt by investors over excessive pay at Burberry, its boss has boosted his bank balance by cashing in 5.2 million pounds worth of shares.

The Guardian

LONDON HEDGE FUND EXECUTIVES SEE PAY PACKETS HALVE AS BONUSES PLUMMET

Hedge fund executives in London saw bonuses plummet last year, resulting in their pay packets being less than half of what they were 12 months ago.

BRITISH TV INDUSTRY AT RISK FROM U.S. TECH AND MEDIA GIANTS, SAYS CHANNEL 4 CHIEF David Abraham says creativity will be sacrificed for profit as U.S. companies buy up British broadcasters and producers.

The Telegraph

SCOTTISH BUSINESS LEADERS PREPARE TO UNITE AGAINST INDEPENDENCE

More than 100 business leaders with Scottish operations are planning to speak out against independence for the first time in a united statement that could be a hammerblow for Alex Salmond, The Telegraph has learned.

Sky News

HEDGE FUNDS URGE FASTER CO-OP BANK OVERHAUL

The Co-operative Bank Plc is facing demands from some of its biggest shareholders to accelerate an overhaul of its operations and commercial strategy. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)