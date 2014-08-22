The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
MILIBAND BLAMED FOR HIGH ENERGY PRICES
The boss of one of the United Kingdom's biggest energy
companies has blamed Labour's threatened price freeze for his
group's failure to cut bills, despite the recent slump in
wholesale gas prices.
BURBERRY BOSS CLASHES WITH INVESTORS OVER SALE
Only six weeks after a revolt by investors over excessive
pay at Burberry, its boss has boosted his bank balance
by cashing in 5.2 million pounds worth of shares.
The Guardian
LONDON HEDGE FUND EXECUTIVES SEE PAY PACKETS HALVE AS
BONUSES PLUMMET
Hedge fund executives in London saw bonuses plummet last
year, resulting in their pay packets being less than half of
what they were 12 months ago.
BRITISH TV INDUSTRY AT RISK FROM U.S. TECH AND MEDIA GIANTS,
SAYS CHANNEL 4 CHIEF
David Abraham says creativity will be sacrificed for profit as
U.S. companies buy up British broadcasters and producers.
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH BUSINESS LEADERS PREPARE TO UNITE AGAINST
INDEPENDENCE
More than 100 business leaders with Scottish operations are
planning to speak out against independence for the first time in
a united statement that could be a hammerblow for Alex Salmond,
The Telegraph has learned.
Sky News
HEDGE FUNDS URGE FASTER CO-OP BANK OVERHAUL
The Co-operative Bank Plc is facing demands from
some of its biggest shareholders to accelerate an overhaul of
its operations and commercial strategy.
