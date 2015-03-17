March 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

U.S. TREASURY LOOKS TO BOX OF TRICKS AS IT HITS DEBT LIMIT

The U.S. debt ceiling debacle is back. The federal government hit its debt limit yesterday, necessitating a set of "extraordinary measures" or accounting tricks, by the U.S. Treasury Department to keep the government open and prevent it defaulting on its debt.(thetim.es/1BrcK1G)

AO WORLD CHAIRMAN SELLS 10 MLN POUNDS STAKE IN ONLINE RETAILER

The chairman of AO World Plc has sold 10 million pounds of shares in the white goods retailer, further denting investor confidence in the company.(thetim.es/1Brda8f)

The Guardian

WPP LAUNCHES BID FOR DATA COMPANY THAT DEVISED TESCO CLUBCARD

The world's largest advertising firm, WPP Plc, lodged a bid for Tesco Plc-owned company Dunnhumby as the supermarket looks to revive its fortunes after turbulent year.(bit.ly/1BrdYtD)

RYANAIR PLANS TO OFFER FLIGHTS BETWEEN EUROPE AND THE U.S.

Ryanair Holdings Plc is launching transatlantic flights, which it claims could have fares as low 10 pounds, as part of an ambitious five-year growth strategy.(bit.ly/1BrepUQ)

The Telegraph

HEDGE FUND BUYS PHONES 4U DEBT FOR POSSIBLE ATTACK ON PRIVATE EQUITY OWNER

A New York hedge fund, Stonehill Capital Management, has bought up a large chunk of the 430 million pounds in senior bonds in Phones 4U that were rendered almost worthless by the controversial collapse of the retailer last year.(bit.ly/1xsUCUA)

European giants side with UK in Chinese World Bank row with U.S.

France, Germany and Italy have joined Britain in signing up to the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), dealing a further blow to the U.S. government.(bit.ly/1BrgHDp)

Sky News

BHS CHIEF EXECUTIVE LEAVES DAYS AFTER SALE

The chief executive of BHS, Richard Price, who had resigned prior to last week's deal but was expected to stay on to assist with the transition to the new owners, has already vacated his role.(bit.ly/1bcuvg5)

DYSON BACKS SMARTPHONE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY FIRM

British vacuum company Dyson is investing more than 10 million pounds in a new type of technology that could double smartphone battery life.(bit.ly/1BrfR9C)

The Independent

U.S. LAW ENFORCERS REQUESTED FACEBOOK DATA ON 45,000 LAST YEAR ALONE

US law enforcement agencies asked Facebook Inc for information on over 45,000 people last year as part of surveillance and counterterrorism efforts and the prosecution of criminal cases.(ind.pn/1BreOqe)

YOUTUBE COULD LAUNCH SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE FOR AD-FREE ORIGINAL VIDEOS

YouTube could launch a subscription service for its original content, according to new reports. The company is exploring the possibility of launching a subscription service for video on-demand films.(ind.pn/1Brf9JA)

