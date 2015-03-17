March 17 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
U.S. TREASURY LOOKS TO BOX OF TRICKS AS IT HITS DEBT LIMIT
The U.S. debt ceiling debacle is back. The federal
government hit its debt limit yesterday, necessitating a set of
"extraordinary measures" or accounting tricks, by the U.S.
Treasury Department to keep the government open and prevent it
defaulting on its debt.(thetim.es/1BrcK1G)
AO WORLD CHAIRMAN SELLS 10 MLN POUNDS STAKE IN ONLINE
RETAILER
The chairman of AO World Plc has sold 10 million
pounds of shares in the white goods retailer, further denting
investor confidence in the company.(thetim.es/1Brda8f)
The Guardian
WPP LAUNCHES BID FOR DATA COMPANY THAT DEVISED TESCO
CLUBCARD
The world's largest advertising firm, WPP Plc,
lodged a bid for Tesco Plc-owned company Dunnhumby as
the supermarket looks to revive its fortunes after turbulent
year.(bit.ly/1BrdYtD)
RYANAIR PLANS TO OFFER FLIGHTS BETWEEN EUROPE AND THE U.S.
Ryanair Holdings Plc is launching transatlantic
flights, which it claims could have fares as low 10 pounds, as
part of an ambitious five-year growth strategy.(bit.ly/1BrepUQ)
The Telegraph
HEDGE FUND BUYS PHONES 4U DEBT FOR POSSIBLE ATTACK ON
PRIVATE EQUITY OWNER
A New York hedge fund, Stonehill Capital Management, has
bought up a large chunk of the 430 million pounds in senior
bonds in Phones 4U that were rendered almost worthless by the
controversial collapse of the retailer last year.(bit.ly/1xsUCUA)
European giants side with UK in Chinese World Bank row with
U.S.
France, Germany and Italy have joined Britain in signing up
to the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),
dealing a further blow to the U.S. government.(bit.ly/1BrgHDp)
Sky News
BHS CHIEF EXECUTIVE LEAVES DAYS AFTER SALE
The chief executive of BHS, Richard Price, who had resigned
prior to last week's deal but was expected to stay on to assist
with the transition to the new owners, has already vacated his
role.(bit.ly/1bcuvg5)
DYSON BACKS SMARTPHONE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY FIRM
British vacuum company Dyson is investing more than 10
million pounds in a new type of technology that could double
smartphone battery life.(bit.ly/1BrfR9C)
The Independent
U.S. LAW ENFORCERS REQUESTED FACEBOOK DATA ON 45,000 LAST
YEAR ALONE
US law enforcement agencies asked Facebook Inc for
information on over 45,000 people last year as part of
surveillance and counterterrorism efforts and the prosecution of
criminal cases.(ind.pn/1BreOqe)
YOUTUBE COULD LAUNCH SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE FOR AD-FREE
ORIGINAL VIDEOS
YouTube could launch a subscription service for its original
content, according to new reports. The company is exploring the
possibility of launching a subscription service for video
on-demand films.(ind.pn/1Brf9JA)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)