March 19 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
RENTOKIL SPRINGS ITS TRAPS FOR GLOBAL GROWTH
Britain's best-known rat catcher, Rentokil Initial Plc
, is about to expand its empire with two acquisitions,
including one that will mark its entry into Central America.
Rentokil will confirm that it has bought Sagrip in Latin America
and Eradico Services in Detroit, Michigan.(thetim.es/1B1R0JP)
ZARA GOES FOR SIZE AS FAST FASHIONS BOOM
Spain's Zara fashion chain will close some smaller outlets
in favour of large stores in prime locations as part of a
strategy against online outlets.(thetim.es/1bgkzlE)
The Guardian
SWISS AUTHORITIES FREEZE BANK ASSETS AS PART OF PETROBRAS
INVESTIGATION
Authorities in Switzerland have frozen assets worth $400
million as part of an investigation into alleged links between
Swiss accounts and a sprawling corruption scandal in Brazil
embroiling senior politicians and the state-owned oil company,
Petrobras.(bit.ly/1B2cTZk)
OSBORNE TARGETS MULTINATIONALS AND TAX EVADERS IN BUDGET
CRACKDOWN
Government measures to tackle tax evasion and avoidance will
raise 3.1 billion pounds ($4.63 billion) for the public purse
over the next five years, George Osborne said. (bit.ly/1bglrXI)
The Telegraph
ECB BESIEGED BY PROTESTS AS DRAGHI CELEBRATES $1.4BN TOWER
Frankfurt, the euro area's financial capital and home of the
common currency, is bracing for demonstrations and sit-ins at
locations throughout the city by anti-austerity groups and
organizations sympathizing with the plight of Greece.(bit.ly/1wZ9VJD)
Sky News
FED SIGNALS MOVE TO INCREASE INTEREST RATE
The Federal Reserve has opened the door for an interest rate
increase as early as June, although a later hike appears more
likely after it downgraded the expected pace of growth and
inflation. (bit.ly/1bglzXc)
EX-HSBC CEO: 'CAPITALISM REMAINS IN THE DOCK'
Capitalism and the financial system that underpins it remain
"in the dock" in the wake of the banking crisis, yet there
remain no credible alternatives to them, the former head of HSBC
Holdings Plc, Lord Green, has said.(bit.ly/1bglSkA)
The Independent
BITCOIN: GOVERNMENT TO REGULATE CRYPTOCURRENCY TO AVOID
MONEY LAUNDERING, SAYS TREASURY
The government is to regulate bitcoin exchanges to stop
their use as money laundering hubs, the Treasury said.(ind.pn/1bgmjvd)
($1 = 0.6692 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)