The Times
POUND PROVES HEAVY BURDEN ON EXPORTERS
Factories have been stung by the strength of the pound and
continuing problems in the eurozone, according to an industry
survey. Manufacturing orders stagnated unexpectedly in March as
new business from abroad collapsed at its fastest rate in more
than two years. (thetim.es/1EL4Y7t)
BUILDER FACES 1 MILLION POUND COST TO REPLACE SKYSCRAPER
BOLTS
Severfield Plc, Britain's largest steelmaker that
delivered the steel structures for the Cheesegrater in London
has admitted that replacing the skyscraper's faulty bolts will
cost at least 1 million pounds ($1.50 million). Severfield said
that replacing the bolts is likely to last for the rest of the
year. (thetim.es/1HtmYTY)
The Guardian
AFZAL AMIN QUITS AS TORY CANDIDATE FOR DUDLEY NORTH AFTER
EDL PLOT ALLEGATIONS
Afzal Amin, the Conservative candidate who was recorded
allegedly plotting with the English Defence League, has resigned
"with immediate effect" to avoid a disciplinary hearing by the
party. Tory sources had said that evidence against Amin was so
overwhelming that he would be removed as the party candidate in
Dudley North in days. (bit.ly/1FRyrhC)
DAVID CAMERON: I WOULD NOT SERVE THIRD TERM AS PM
David Cameron unexpectedly ruled out serving a third term in
office, causing dismay in Conservative circles as he highlighted
three potential successors. Cameron named home secretary Theresa
May, chancellor George Osborne and London mayor Boris Johnson as
potential Conservative leaders. (bit.ly/1ECQwf9)
The Telegraph
ECB HITS OUT AT GREEK 'BLACKMAIL' CLAIMS AS MERKEL HOLDS
STEADY IN BAIL-OUT DEMANDS
The European Central Bank hit back at claims it is
"blackmailing" Greece over its protracted bail-out, as the
impasse between Athens and its international creditors showed no
sign of easing. (bit.ly/19LGtgp)
FORMER HMRC BOSS: I TOOK JOB AT HSBC TO HELP FIX BANK
A former senior official at HM Revenue and Customs has
defended taking a job at HSBC Bank Plc, saying that
"leadership at the bank were determined to put things right".
Dave Hartnett, HMRC's former head of tax, said he "believed in
HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver's vision of sorting out the
bank and making it one of the best in the world". (bit.ly/1BcwAyG)
Sky News
GEORGE OSBORNE SAYS ECONOMY STILL STRUGGLING
The Chancellor has admitted the UK's economic problems are
not over and there is "lots more work to do". George Osborne
also insisted Britain should be "in Europe, but not run by
Europe" as he defended the government's decisions on a range of
issues including savers and zero hours contracts. (bit.ly/1BobCfs)
PROFITS CRISIS SPARKS NEW TESCO LEGAL BATTLE
The challenge facing Tesco Plc's new leadership
team will be underlined on Tuesday with the emergence of another
legal claim from shareholders over the retailer's 263 million
pound profit misstatement. (bit.ly/1G7VRzP)
The Independent
PLASTIC 5-POUND NOTES TO CIRCULATE IN BRITAIN FOR FIRST TIME
Two million 5-pound notes made of polymer plastic are being
released by The Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L this month as a
safer and more durable alternative to paper banknotes. The
limited edition notes are going into the system a year before
the Bank of England issues its first set of plastic
banknotes for general circulation. (ind.pn/1G8MbFc)
VOTE UKIP, SAYS FAR-RIGHT GROUP BRITAIN FIRST
Britain First, the far-right political party responsible for
vigilante "invasions" of mosques and a campaign against the
"Islamification" of Britain, has told its supporters to help
deliver "major Ukip gains" at the general election. Letters and
leaflets distributed by Britain First, a group formed by former
British National Party members, effectively endorse Nigel
Farage's party. (ind.pn/1xWEGKy)
($1 = 0.6687 pounds)
