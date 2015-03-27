March 27 The following are the top stories on
The Times
AA PROMISES TO RESUME DIVIDENDS BY RAISING 1 BLN POUNDS
AA Plc intends to raise almost 1 billion pounds
($1.49 billion) from share and loan sales as it moves to tackle
its debt and resume dividend payments. As part of the plan,
which was accompanied by a strategic update and the publication
of annual profits, the recently listed roadside recovery group
said it would raise 200 million pounds from a placement with
shareholders. (thetim.es/1Gwvund)
MOBILE WAR AS BT OFFERS 4G DEAL FOR 5 POUNDS A MONTH
BT Group Plc has marked its return to the consumer
mobile market with a price war after launching a 4G package for
5 pounds a month. It hopes to get a foothold in the mobile
market under its own steam before the completion of its 12.5
billion pound takeover of EE. (thetim.es/1FNY84d)
The Guardian
CAMERON CONCEDES DEFEAT OVER PUBLICATION OF PRINCE CHARLES'S
LETTERS
David Cameron has admitted defeat after the government lost
a 10-year battle with the Guardian to keep secret a
"particularly frank" cache of lobbying letters written by Prince
Charles. Following a supreme court ruling that 27 letters
between the heir to the throne and ministers must finally be
published under the Freedom of Information Act, the prime
minister has told aides to prepare their release. (bit.ly/1xD8D7N)
STUDENT CLEARED OF LONDON TERROR CHARGE AFTER PARTIALLY
SECRET TRIAL
A man who faced accusations that he was plotting to mount an
Islamic State-inspired gun or bomb attack on the streets of
London has been acquitted after a highly secretive Old Bailey
trial. Erol Incedal, 27, was cleared of preparation of acts of
terrorism after a four-week retrial in which large parts of the
evidence were heard inside a locked courtroom. (bit.ly/1EXxLG0)
The Telegraph
FRED GOODWIN TOLD TO HAND OVER PRIVATE EMAILS IN ROYAL BANK
OF SCOTLAND LAWSUIT
Fred Goodwin has been told to disclose personal emails he
sent in the run-up to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's
2008 rights issue, as part of a 4 billion pounds court case. The
bank's former chief executive, who lost his knighthood over the
bank's collapse, is among a number of ex-directors who will have
to reveal the private email accounts used to discuss the
controversial share sale. (bit.ly/1BvOE73)
LIQUIDITY STORM COULD THROW UK INTO CHAOS, BANK OF ENGLAND
WARNS
The Bank of England has warned that a global liquidity storm
could endanger financial stability if investors suddenly
demanded their money back, adding that the threat of a Greek
default posed "significant risks" to the UK. (bit.ly/1FWx2WV)
Sky News
CO-OP BANK SECURES CHIEF EXECUTIVE UNTIL 2017
The struggling Co-operative Bank will announce
that it has struck a deal to keep its chief executive until at
least 2017 as it attempts to return to profitability. Niall
Booker, a former HSBC Bank Plc executive, has agreed
to remain in his post for about two more years amid pressure
from regulators for continuity at the helm of the embattled
lender. (bit.ly/1ydgtjd)
FORMER OFCOM CHIEF TO LEAD BANK BODY OVERHAUL
The former head of the media regulator is to spearhead a
plan to overhaul the myriad trade associations which represent
Britain's beleaguered banking industry. Ed Richards, who stepped
down as chief executive of Ofcom at the end of last year, will
be named to his first major post since leaving the regulator. (bit.ly/19nN67i)
The Independent
LONDON ARMS FAIR COULD BE USED TO SELL TORTURE INSTRUMENTS,
MPS FEAR
MPs fear that some exhibitors at the world's biggest arms
fair, to be held in London in September, could try to use the
event to promote the sale of instruments of torture. The
powerful Arms Export Control Committee had hoped to see the
terms of the agreement between the company running Defence and
Security Equipment International (DSEI), Clarion Events, and the
government before the general election. (ind.pn/19W5o0G)
SPORTS DIRECT IS BEING RUN LIKE 'BACKSTREET OUTFIT', MPS SAY
The chairman of Sports Direct International Plc is
presiding over a FTSE 100 company run like a "backstreet outfit"
where executives made deals behind the board's back, withheld
payments to force suppliers and landlords to the negotiating
table and failed to consult with staff over the pre-pack
administration of its fashion chain USC, according to MPs. (ind.pn/1IASrF9)
