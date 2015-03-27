March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

AA PROMISES TO RESUME DIVIDENDS BY RAISING 1 BLN POUNDS

AA Plc intends to raise almost 1 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) from share and loan sales as it moves to tackle its debt and resume dividend payments. As part of the plan, which was accompanied by a strategic update and the publication of annual profits, the recently listed roadside recovery group said it would raise 200 million pounds from a placement with shareholders. (thetim.es/1Gwvund)

MOBILE WAR AS BT OFFERS 4G DEAL FOR 5 POUNDS A MONTH

BT Group Plc has marked its return to the consumer mobile market with a price war after launching a 4G package for 5 pounds a month. It hopes to get a foothold in the mobile market under its own steam before the completion of its 12.5 billion pound takeover of EE. (thetim.es/1FNY84d)

The Guardian

CAMERON CONCEDES DEFEAT OVER PUBLICATION OF PRINCE CHARLES'S LETTERS

David Cameron has admitted defeat after the government lost a 10-year battle with the Guardian to keep secret a "particularly frank" cache of lobbying letters written by Prince Charles. Following a supreme court ruling that 27 letters between the heir to the throne and ministers must finally be published under the Freedom of Information Act, the prime minister has told aides to prepare their release. (bit.ly/1xD8D7N)

STUDENT CLEARED OF LONDON TERROR CHARGE AFTER PARTIALLY SECRET TRIAL

A man who faced accusations that he was plotting to mount an Islamic State-inspired gun or bomb attack on the streets of London has been acquitted after a highly secretive Old Bailey trial. Erol Incedal, 27, was cleared of preparation of acts of terrorism after a four-week retrial in which large parts of the evidence were heard inside a locked courtroom. (bit.ly/1EXxLG0)

The Telegraph

FRED GOODWIN TOLD TO HAND OVER PRIVATE EMAILS IN ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND LAWSUIT

Fred Goodwin has been told to disclose personal emails he sent in the run-up to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's 2008 rights issue, as part of a 4 billion pounds court case. The bank's former chief executive, who lost his knighthood over the bank's collapse, is among a number of ex-directors who will have to reveal the private email accounts used to discuss the controversial share sale. (bit.ly/1BvOE73)

LIQUIDITY STORM COULD THROW UK INTO CHAOS, BANK OF ENGLAND WARNS

The Bank of England has warned that a global liquidity storm could endanger financial stability if investors suddenly demanded their money back, adding that the threat of a Greek default posed "significant risks" to the UK. (bit.ly/1FWx2WV)

Sky News

CO-OP BANK SECURES CHIEF EXECUTIVE UNTIL 2017

The struggling Co-operative Bank will announce that it has struck a deal to keep its chief executive until at least 2017 as it attempts to return to profitability. Niall Booker, a former HSBC Bank Plc executive, has agreed to remain in his post for about two more years amid pressure from regulators for continuity at the helm of the embattled lender. (bit.ly/1ydgtjd)

FORMER OFCOM CHIEF TO LEAD BANK BODY OVERHAUL

The former head of the media regulator is to spearhead a plan to overhaul the myriad trade associations which represent Britain's beleaguered banking industry. Ed Richards, who stepped down as chief executive of Ofcom at the end of last year, will be named to his first major post since leaving the regulator. (bit.ly/19nN67i)

The Independent

LONDON ARMS FAIR COULD BE USED TO SELL TORTURE INSTRUMENTS, MPS FEAR

MPs fear that some exhibitors at the world's biggest arms fair, to be held in London in September, could try to use the event to promote the sale of instruments of torture. The powerful Arms Export Control Committee had hoped to see the terms of the agreement between the company running Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), Clarion Events, and the government before the general election. (ind.pn/19W5o0G)

SPORTS DIRECT IS BEING RUN LIKE 'BACKSTREET OUTFIT', MPS SAY

The chairman of Sports Direct International Plc is presiding over a FTSE 100 company run like a "backstreet outfit" where executives made deals behind the board's back, withheld payments to force suppliers and landlords to the negotiating table and failed to consult with staff over the pre-pack administration of its fashion chain USC, according to MPs. (ind.pn/1IASrF9)

