April 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

STERLING BUFFETED BY FEARS OVER ELECTION RESULT

The lack of certainty about the aftermath of the general election, less than four weeks before polling day, has sparked volatility in the currency markets, as investors scramble to protect themselves against wild swings in sterling. (thetim.es/1NgV2tZ)

FRENCH CRIMINAL INQUIRY INTO HSBC'S SWISS BANK

HSBC Holdings PLC has been put under formal criminal investigation in France and hit with a 1 billion euro bail charge as pressure grows on the bank amid allegations that it helped thousands of wealthy customers evade tax. (thetim.es/1NgVkB5)

The Guardian

IPCC TO INVESTIGATE LORD STEVENS OVER STEPHEN LAWRENCE INQUIRY ALLEGATIONS

Former Scotland Yard commissioner Lord Stevens is to face an investigation by the police watchdog into claims that documents were not passed to the 1998 Stephen Lawrence public inquiry. (bit.ly/1aslGOv)

The Telegraph

GILTS STRIKE AS FOREIGNERS SHUN UK ON GRIDLOCK FEARS

Foreign investors are slashing holdings of British gilts at a record pace on concerns over electoral gridlock and the long-term stability of sterling. Data from the Debt Management Office show that non-residents sold a net 14 billion pounds of gilts in January and February, an even bigger sell-off than during the peak of the financial crisis in early 2009. (bit.ly/1Ng8GgM)

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK BOOSTS GREEK BANKS AS IMF DEFAULT IS AVERTED

The European Central Bank bolstered its emergency funding for Greece's stricken banks, as Athens made good on its promise to pay back the International Monetary Fund, averting an unprecedented default. (bit.ly/1PpboPu)

Sky News

TORY DOSSIER URGES ATTACKS ON ED MILIBAND

Conservative candidates, in a briefing message seen by Sky News, have been instructed to put attacks on Ed Miliband at the heart of their campaigns. (bit.ly/1DpIvh6)

CHINA FORMS TPG DUET IN CIRQUE DU SOLEIL BID

Fosun International, which recently snapped up a 5 percent stake in the tour operator Thomas Cook, has joined forces with TPG to bid for the globally renowned performance troupe Cirque du Soleil. (bit.ly/1CAsH60)

The Independent

GATWICK OIL DISCOVERY: UP TO 100 BILLION BARRELS DISCOVERED IN BIGGEST ONSHORE FIND IN THREE DECADES

An exploration firm has confirmed the land under Horse Hill near Gatwick could contain 158 million barrels of oil per square mile - up to 100 billion barrels in total. The firm is hoping it could meet 10 to 30 percent of UK demand for oil by 2030. (ind.pn/1acb5Xv)

GENERAL ELECTION 2015: CAMERON WOULD BE HELD HOSTAGE BY UKIP IF TORIES FORM MINORITY GOVERNMENT, SAYS CLEGG

David Cameron would be held "hostage" by Ukip and "swivel-eyed" right-wing Conservative MPs if he forms a minority government after the election, Nick Clegg has warned. (ind.pn/1OfXQEw) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)