The Times
British Gas is set to cut 500 jobs as Centrica Plc,
its parent company, battles to trim costs as part of a sweeping
restructuring drive. (thetim.es/1QZD7Z8)
The executive in charge of EDF's project to build
an 18-billion-pound ($25.91-billion) nuclear power station at
Hinkley Point in Somerset has quit the French state-controlled
electricity company for a job in the United States. (thetim.es/1QZENBS)
The Guardian
Sainsbury's has agreed terms to buy Home Retail
Group Plc, the owner of Argos, in a 1.3 billion pounds
($1.87 billion) deal which will create a combined food and
non-food retailer that can take on Amazon and John Lewis. (bit.ly/1QZIckm)
The Financial Conduct Authority has told companies selling
complex financial bets to do more to protect customers from
losses and guard against money laundering. (bit.ly/1QZIYxM)
The Telegraph
Vodafone Group Plc has resumed talks with cable TV
billionaire John Malone to discuss an asset swap with Liberty
Global Plc. (bit.ly/1QZJP1m)
The boss of easyJet Plc has moved to quash
speculation she is poised to leave the low-cost airline after
confirming for the first time that she spurned an approach from
Marks and Spencer Group Plc to take charge of the
struggling retailer. (bit.ly/1QZK4JT)
Sky News
The Treasury has taken a step towards what could be a
record-breaking privatisation by appointing advisers to oversee
a 17-billion-pound ($24.47-billion) auction of chunks of
Bradford and Bingley. (bit.ly/1QZKujw)
The Royal Automobile Club said it expected the cost of both
petrol and diesel at the pumps to start to rise soon following
seven consecutive months of average falls in petrol costs as
world oil prices collapsed. (bit.ly/1QZKNLa)
The Independent
TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc lost more than 100,000
customers following the hacking attack in October, in which four
million customers were warned that their personal data was put
at risk. (ind.pn/1QZLB2q)
($1 = 0.6946 pounds)
