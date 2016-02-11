Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England and Paul Tucker have been drawn back into the Libor scandal amid claims that Barclays Plc used what it believed was a confidential instruction from a former deputy governor to lower rates to buy billions of pounds of debt in rival British lenders at the height of the financial crisis. (thetim.es/1QsvC8A)

HSBC Holdings Plc's directors will meet on Sunday to decide whether to continue to base the bank's headquarters in London or move abroad, with an announcement on the eagerly awaited question likely to be made that day. (thetim.es/1QsvE00)

The Guardian

BP Plc has predicted a bright future for the oil and gas industry with crude prices spiking at $100 a barrel again, huge increases in shale output and new production from Canadian tar sands. (bit.ly/1QsvLsC)

Mark Price, managing director of Waitrose, is to be made a Foreign Office trade minister as David Cameron continues to try and bring more businesspeople into his government. (bit.ly/1Qsw8Ds)

The Telegraph

Johnston Press is in advanced talks with the Lebedev family to buy the i newspaper in a deal that will raise questions over the future of its stable mate, The Independent. It is understood both sides are brokering the sale of the tabloid, with talks expected to run into the night. (bit.ly/1Qswqu5)

The Telegraph understands the Competition and Markets Authority, the consumer regulator, is finalising plans to take action against Britain's biggest supermarkets, which stand accused of using unlawful pricing and promotional practices, designed to encourage customers to spend more. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)

Sky News

Sky News understands that Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is working with bankers at Lazard to examine options for its 3 billion pounds ($4.37 billion) shipping finance operation, which could be run off, sold or hived off in chunks to potential buyers (bit.ly/1QrWMMP)

The UK is blocking a European rule change that could help combat the flood of cheap Chinese imports that is crippling the steel industry, Business Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted. (bit.ly/1QswASe)

The Independent

The fashion giant Gap Inc is the latest U.S. household name to face major questions over its use of complex financial engineering that minimises its tax bill in Britain. The multinational retailer has paid almost no corporation tax - once rebates are taken into account - since 2011 despite sales of more than 1 billion pounds, according to a new analysis of its "opaque" accounts. (ind.pn/1QswSIK)

