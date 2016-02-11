Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The Bank of England and Paul Tucker have been drawn back
into the Libor scandal amid claims that Barclays Plc
used what it believed was a confidential instruction from a
former deputy governor to lower rates to buy billions of pounds
of debt in rival British lenders at the height of the financial
crisis. (thetim.es/1QsvC8A)
HSBC Holdings Plc's directors will meet on Sunday
to decide whether to continue to base the bank's headquarters in
London or move abroad, with an announcement on the eagerly
awaited question likely to be made that day. (thetim.es/1QsvE00)
The Guardian
BP Plc has predicted a bright future for the oil and
gas industry with crude prices spiking at $100 a barrel again,
huge increases in shale output and new production from Canadian
tar sands. (bit.ly/1QsvLsC)
Mark Price, managing director of Waitrose, is to be made a
Foreign Office trade minister as David Cameron continues to try
and bring more businesspeople into his government.
(bit.ly/1Qsw8Ds)
The Telegraph
Johnston Press is in advanced talks with the Lebedev family
to buy the i newspaper in a deal that will raise questions over
the future of its stable mate, The Independent. It is understood
both sides are brokering the sale of the tabloid, with talks
expected to run into the night. (bit.ly/1Qswqu5)
The Telegraph understands the Competition and Markets
Authority, the consumer regulator, is finalising plans to take
action against Britain's biggest supermarkets, which stand
accused of using unlawful pricing and promotional practices,
designed to encourage customers to spend more. (bit.ly/1QswxWG)
Sky News
Sky News understands that Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
is working with bankers at Lazard to examine options for
its 3 billion pounds ($4.37 billion) shipping finance operation,
which could be run off, sold or hived off in chunks to potential
buyers (bit.ly/1QrWMMP)
The UK is blocking a European rule change that could help
combat the flood of cheap Chinese imports that is crippling the
steel industry, Business Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted. (bit.ly/1QswASe)
The Independent
The fashion giant Gap Inc is the latest U.S.
household name to face major questions over its use of complex
financial engineering that minimises its tax bill in Britain.
The multinational retailer has paid almost no corporation tax -
once rebates are taken into account - since 2011 despite sales
of more than 1 billion pounds, according to a new analysis of
its "opaque" accounts. (ind.pn/1QswSIK)
($1 = 0.6870 pounds)
