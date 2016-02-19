Feb 19 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Asda has slumped to its worst performance on record over Christmas as the fierce price war in Britain's supermarket sector continues to wreak havoc. The Walmart-owned grocer said that its same store sales dropped 5.8 percent in the final quarter of 2015 after it was hit by rivals' heavy promotions on beer and wine and fresh produce. (thetim.es/1SD1c9H)

- Groupe Eurotunnel SE is claiming more than 29 million euros ($32.22 million) in compensation from the French and British governments for disruption to its services caused last year by the migrant crisis. (thetim.es/1SD1eyj)

The Guardian

- Tesco Plc will only sell straight croissants from Friday, despite the breakfast pastry's French name meaning "crescent". It claims that demand for the traditionally curved breakfast snacks has fallen and British consumers now prefer straight ones due to their optimised "spreadability factor" and a sense that they are somehow more sophisticated. (bit.ly/1mKWQzp)

The Telegraph

- Market expectations that UK interest rates will remain on hold until 2019 are not justified, according to the deputy governor of the Bank of England. Jon Cunliffe said bets by investors that rates could even be cut were not backed by economic fundamentals. (bit.ly/1SD1wW3)

- Three is poised to become the first major European mobile operator to block online advertising on its network, signalling a clash with digital publishers and advertising companies. (bit.ly/1SD1w8p)

Sky News

- Centrica Plc, the owner of British Gas, has trimmed its full-year losses for 2015 to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion), down from 1.4 billion pounds in 2014. The firm called this a "resilient financial performance in a challenging environment". (bit.ly/1SD1pts)

- Business leaders are being asked to sign an open letter endorsing a deal between David Cameron and European Union leaders even before he thrashes out an agreement which paves the way for a summer referendum. (bit.ly/1SD1pcS)

The Independent

- Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has stressed in its latest report that countries must adopt a more balanced approach to spending to try and stop economic growth from stalling. The latest figures show the UK economy is expected to grow by just by 2.1 percent in 2016 and 2 percent, 0.3 points less than it was thought at the end of last year. (ind.pn/1mKWFUF)

($1 = 0.9001 euros) ($1 = 0.6981 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)