The Times

The average price of a home in Britain rose 4.8 percent in February compared with the same period last year, rising to £196,930, according to the mortgage lender Nationwide. (thetim.es/1VTVdeV)

Britain's financial regulator has launched an investigation into six life insurers after concluding a review into the treatment of long-standing customers. (thetim.es/1ppAy88)

The Guardian

The UK is set for another year of record low interest rates, economists have predicted, following news that the dominant services sector suffered a sharp slowdown last month. (bit.ly/1LCc719)

Britain's National Grid has warned the government that attempts to take over its role in preventing blackouts would bring further uncertainty and be of little benefit to consumers. (bit.ly/1QvLEiu)

The Telegraph

BHS has appealed to creditors for permission to enter a form of insolvency that could lead to the closure of dozens of stores and the loss of hundreds of jobs, as the High Street stalwart fights for survival. (bit.ly/1OURY15)

Some banks are recklessly offering large loans without paying sufficient attention to the borrower's ability to make repayments if interest rates go up and house prices wobble, according to the boss of Shawbrook Bank. (bit.ly/1RJK5jF)

Sky News

Sacked steelworkers have been awarded a share of 6.25 million stg, following the collapse of the SSI plant on Teesside last year. (bit.ly/1QWu9gV)

Britain's biggest employers' group, CBI, has warned the Treasury that pension tax reforms being considered by Finance Minister George Osborne would simply create a huge future burden on the public finances. (bit.ly/1L6zxf3)

The Independent

Wolfgang Schaeuble, the German finance minister, has said he would cry if Britain votes to leave the EU in the referendum on June 23. (ind.pn/1oS41a8)

