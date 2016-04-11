April 11 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* The owner of the Three mobile phone network has complained
to the European Commission that Vodafone Group PLC, its
rival, is seeking to bully it into coughing up 1 billion pounds
to drop objections to its takeover of O2. (bit.ly/1qI5aCF)
* Thousands of patients are dying because the NHS cuts
corners on operations for the critically ill, the Royal College
of Surgeons has warned. (bit.ly/1RNq9xS)
The Guardian
* The boss of Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the UK's government
department overseeing a 10 million pound inquiry into the Panama
Papers, was a partner at a top city law firm that acted for
Blairmore Holdings and other offshore companies named in the
leak. (bit.ly/1Xpy5Wt)
* Companies will be held criminally liable if they fail to
stop their employees from facilitating tax evasion, UK Prime
Minister David Cameron will tell MPs, as he uses a parliamentary
statement to defend himself after one of the most difficult
weeks of his premiership. (bit.ly/23m9OaH)
The Telegraph
* Tesco PLC will unveil a return to full-year
profits and the first quarter of UK sales growth in three years
on Wednesday as chief executive Dave Lewis tries to prove to
investors his turn-around plan is working. (bit.ly/1Yo9cue)
* David Cameron will launch a robust defence of the right of
parents to give money to their children after Labour said it
will review inheritance tax rules. In an unprecedented Commons
appearance, the prime minister will reject suggestions that he
has avoided tax after he disclosed that he had personally
profited from his stake in an offshore investment fund. (bit.ly/1oOFnXQ)
Sky News
* Chancellor George Osborne has "never had any offshore
shareholdings or other interests", a Treasury source has told
Sky News. The comments come after members of David Cameron's
Cabinet were urged to follow the prime minister's lead and
publish any links they have with tax havens. (bit.ly/1SInrGc)
* The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies are
warning that they may refrain from further interventions in the
debate about Europe amid concerns that they risk falling foul of
strict campaign rules. Sky News understands that the Electoral
Commission will publish new guidance on Monday setting out the
scope of activities permissible for businesses once the
referendum period formally begins on Friday. (bit.ly/1UT5VFn)
The Independent
* Dozens of London Underground stations are at "high risk"
of flooding, with London "fortunate to have escaped" the worst
consequences so far. An unpublished report seen by The
Independent reveals Transport for London has identified 85 sites
across its network which are at high risk of flooding. (ind.pn/1RMW816)
* Lobbying companies working at the heart of Whitehall are
exploiting loopholes in transparency legislation that allow them
to avoid declaring clients who pay them thousands of pounds to
help influence Government policy, The Independent can reveal. (ind.pn/1VLccBU)
