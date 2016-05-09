May 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Brexit will raise risk of world war, PM claims
David Cameron will today raise the spectre of war if Britain
votes to exit the European Union as he asks whether leaving is a
risk worth taking. (bit.ly/1Ojpxez)
Carmakers 'will quit UK' if steel crisis drags on
Nick Reilly, one of the British motor industry's most senior
executives, has warned that volume carmaking will disappear from
the country if the steelmaking crisis is not resolved. (bit.ly/1O9scfY)
The Guardian
Offshore finance: more than $12tln siphoned out of emerging
countries
More than $12 trillion (8 trillion pounds) has been siphoned
out of Russia, China and other emerging economies into the
secretive world of offshore finance, new research has revealed,
as David Cameron prepares to host world leaders for an
anti-corruption summit.(bit.ly/1Wj8VvG)
Blacklisted workers win 10m pounds payout from construction
firms
About 10 million pounds will be paid in compensation to more
than 250 building workers who were "blacklisted" by some of
Britain's biggest construction firms under a settlement to be
announced on Monday.(bit.ly/23AcUmh)
The Telegraph
Saudi Aramco plans London listing but doubts grow on $2.5
trillion claim
Saudi Arabia is planning a three-way foreign listing in
London, Hong Kong, and New York for the record-smashing
privatisation of its $2.5 trillion oil giant Aramco, anchored on
a triad of interlocking ties with three foreign energy
companies. (bit.ly/1NnH0rr)
Downing Street accused of 'manipulating' spy chiefs after
they warn against Brexit
David Cameron has been accused of "manipulating" the former
head of MI5 into warning that Britain's national security would
be put at risk by a Brexit. (bit.ly/24ECNav)
Sky News
Referendum Rivals Clash Over Single Market
Brexit campaigner Michael Gove has said the UK would be
better off outside the single market, with the Chancellor
hitting back and calling the prospect "catastrophic" for jobs
and incomes.(bit.ly/1Txwjix)
Top pensions lawyer to aid MPs' BHS probe
A leading pensions lawyer is being drafted in to assist a
parliamentary probe into the collapse of BHS, the high street
retailer, amid a furious row about the stewardship of its
20,000-member retirement schemes.(bit.ly/1VPEIUr)
The Independent
David Cameron to invoke war dead as he makes case for EU as
guardian of peace
Pulling out of the European Union would usher in an era of
British isolationism that would be a betrayal of our history and
against our fundamental future national interest, David Cameron
is to warn. (ind.pn/1WhLmmy)
TTIP trade deal under threat after Germany claims US not
making 'any serious concessions'
The controversial Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP) has been thrown into further doubt after a
senior German minister claimed the United States was not willing
to make "any serious concessions". (ind.pn/1WTVlxh)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bangalore; Editing by Peter
Cooney)