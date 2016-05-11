May 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Sports Direct and Yousuf Bhailok are expected to bid for Duff & Phelps, the administrator to BHS, which collapsed last month. (bit.ly/1OfVvxq)

* The huge box office success of the films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Zootopia helped to lift profits at Walt Disney in the first quarter. (bit.ly/24JhLUD)

The Guardian

* British pound would plunge 20 percent immediately after a Brexit vote in June, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research. (bit.ly/24JihBZ)

* Amazon is poised to start selling fresh groceries including staples such as milk and bananas on the back of its tie-up with supermarket chain Morrisons. (bit.ly/24JijtE)

The Telegraph

* Tata Steel revealed on Monday that seven potential buyers have made it to the next stage of the sales process for its operations centred around the iconic Port Talbot plant in Wales. (bit.ly/24JiWn5)

* Channel 4 executives were paid close to the maximum allowed last year after the broadcaster enjoyed record sales in a buoyant television advertising market. (bit.ly/24Jj0Ds)

Sky News

* Nearly 30 global firms will pledge closer co-operation to stamp out corruption on Wednesday in a statement seen by Sky News. (bit.ly/24JjMA6)

* The National Audit Office said 58,000 workers were owed a total of 10.3 million pounds in the last financial year, according to HM Revenue & Customs. (bit.ly/24JjTvE)

The Independent

* BP hired Unaoil, a Monaco-based company, to carry out work in Iraq a year after it was linked to a corruption case, according to the Panama Papers. (ind.pn/24Jko90)

* Budweiser, owned by Anheuser Busch InBev, has rebranded itself to America ahead of the summer Olympics and November's U.S. presidential election. (ind.pn/24JkCgn) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)