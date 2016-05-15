May 16 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Goldman Sachs Group has been ordered by a British
parliamentary inquiry to account for its role in Philip Green's
disastrous 1 pound sale of BHS. (bit.ly/1Tcmz31)
* The Competition & Markets Authority is expected to demand
this week that banks fund a price-comparison service to help
customers find cheaper overdrafts and loans as part of a
crackdown on the big four lenders. (bit.ly/1TcmxYS)
The Guardian
* Royal Shell PLC, Europe's largest oil company,
has established a separate division, New Energies, to invest in
renewable and low-carbon power. (bit.ly/1TcmwnF)
* London airport Heathrow's bosses will stand to gain from
bonus payouts if the airport gets permission to build a 17.6
billion pound third runway, it has emerged. (bit.ly/1TcmE6N)
The Telegraph
* Premier Foods boss Gavin Darby will this week be
hoping that a return to profit and more details of a noodle
partnership will be enough to soothe shareholders' fury over his
handling of McCormick's takeover attempt. (bit.ly/1TQzjGD)
* O2 chief executive Ronan Dunne is exploring a debt-fuelled
8.5 billion pound management buyout attempt following the
collapse of CK Hutchison's takeover bid for the
mobile operator, according to The Telegraph. (bit.ly/1TUGFvn)
Sky News
* The former Conservative Party treasurer Michael Spencer
will announce on Monday that ICAP, the interdealer
broking group he founded 30 years ago, is to be renamed NEX
Group. (bit.ly/1TcmIn5)
* The Pension Protection Fund and KKR have been
shortlisted to buy the UK's state-owned Green Investment Bank,
according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1TcmLPC)
The Independent
* UK's Prime Minister David Cameron is struggling to
convince voters he is telling the truth about why Britain should
stay in the European Union and his main "Out" rival Boris
Johnson is doing a better job, according to a ComRes poll for
The Independent. (ind.pn/1Tcn2SC)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)