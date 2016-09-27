Sept 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Delancey is suing Greenland Group's UK division over a disputed final payment related to the Chinese company's £135.7 million purchase of the historic Ram Brewery site in Wandsworth two years ago. (bit.ly/2dne8PO)

Britain will emerge from Brexit with a stronger economy and be better off than other EU countries within five years, Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of publishing house Axel Springer, said in an interview. (bit.ly/2dnobVd)

The Guardian Sainsbury SBRY.L> has developed an app called Chop Chop through which shoppers can order up to 20 items to be delivered from a local store within an hour, in an attempt to compete with Amazon Inc. (bit.ly/2dnkdvy)

Dyan Crowther, chief operating officer at Southern's parent, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), will become chief executive at HS1, the link between London and the start of the Channel tunnel in Kent. (bit.ly/2dnjQBd)

German car giant BMW is on a collision course with its UK workers over plans to deter 5,000 employees from making fresh contributions to its two gold-plated final salary pension schemes. (bit.ly/2dnkEGn)

EasyJet has appointed Christine Browne, one of its non-executive directors as its next chief operating officer, as the budget carrier grapples with the turbulence caused by the Brexit vote and a string of terrorist attacks in Europe. (bit.ly/2dnkT44)

UK's Labour Party has announced it will ban fracking if it wins the next general election. The announcement was made by shadow energy and climate change secretary Barry Gardiner at the party's annual conference in Liverpool. (bit.ly/2dnks9N)

Generator Hostels' controlling shareholder, Patron Capital, has asked investment bankers at Lazard to oversee an auction of the business for a deal valuing it at more than £400 million ($518.76 million). (bit.ly/2dnlbrN)

French President Francois Hollande has said Britain's "sovereign decision" to leave the EU does not excuse the country from its obligations to refugees and has urged the UK to "play its part" in dealing with the crisis. (ind.pn/2dnlpir)

