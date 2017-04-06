April 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Increases of up to 20,000 pounds ($24,970) in probate fees
were thrown into doubt yesterday after a parliamentary panel of
experts in the United Kingdom said that they were unlawful. bit.ly/2oDnM9Y
- A parliamentary inquiry in the United Kingdom into the gig
economy has accused companies such as Uber Technologies Inc
, Deliveroo and Amazon.com Inc of tricking or
forcing drivers and couriers into signing away their employment
rights, with an MP describing the ride-hailing group's contract
as "gibberish". bit.ly/2oDiueu
The Guardian
- Tesco Plc is cutting night shifts for shelf
stackers in some of its biggest supermarkets in a fresh shakeup
that puts 3,000 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2oDltUd
- The British international trade secretary, Liam Fox, has
told an Australian parliamentary committee the May government
wants to expedite a free trade deal with Australia, and wants to
work with Canberra to champion trade liberalisation globally
after the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2oDyk91
The Telegraph
- Britain's workers are at last producing more in each hour
of work than they were at the end of 2007, after almost 10 years
of poor productivity, according to the Office for National
Statistics. bit.ly/2oDyf5j
- Series of strikes at BMW AG's British
manufacturing plants have been announced by unions as staff
battle to protect their pension schemes. Workers at the German
car giant's four UK factories plan to stage eight 24-hour
stoppages unless the company goes back on its intention to close
the final-salary pension scheme. bit.ly/2oDiCdR
Sky News
- British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned internet
giants they are failing to deal with the scourge of online
extremist material. bit.ly/2oDvO2i
- Deliveroo is embarking on a new food delivery venture it
hopes will create 1,000 jobs. The technology firm, which
currently operates an app-based delivery service from
established restaurants, said it was to create 30 sites across
the UK from which a partner business could provide meals for
delivery only. bit.ly/2oDfXRw
The Independent
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has announced the
locations of 100 branch closures that will lead to 325 job
losses. ind.pn/2oDmM5q
($1 = 0.8010 pounds)
