May 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- A Labour party government in Britain would stifle
innovation, deter business investment, cost jobs and damage
growth, business groups, including British Chambers of Commerce,
said yesterday as they rounded on the party's manifesto. bit.ly/2qtGi2m
- Profits at the CYBG Plc that owns Clydesdale
Bank fell as restructuring and conduct costs and sluggish growth
took its toll on the mid-sized lender. bit.ly/2qtWiSl
The Guardian
- Tata Steel Ltd has taken a step towards helping
secure the future of its UK operations –- including the Port
Talbot works in south Wales –- by reaching an outline agreement
over the restructuring of its pension scheme. bit.ly/2qu1CVK
- The European court of justice has raised a ray of hope for
British trade negotiators with a surprise ruling that will make
it harder for national parliaments to block key components of
any future post-Brexit deal between the EU and the UK. bit.ly/2qtJg7g
The Telegraph
- The wind developer Dong Energy A/S said the
size of its giant offshore blades, currently in UK waters, will
double again within seven years. The company will officially
open the second phase of its giant Burbo Bank offshore wind farm
off the coast of Merseyside coast later today by showcasing its
8 MW turbines, the largest ever used. bit.ly/2qtS9xD
- Vodafone Group Plc has signalled accelerating
growth and promised a turnaround in its struggling UK business,
boosting its shares at the end of a mixed year at home and
abroad, in which losses topped 6 billion euros ($6.66 billion).
bit.ly/2qtFkTM
Sky News
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has been freed from
partial state ownership for the first time in almost a decade
with the Government set to confirm it has sold its remaining
holding in UK's biggest high street lender. bit.ly/2qtHOlb
- Labour Party has set out plans to raise an extra 6.4
billion pounds ($8.27 billion) a year from the top 5 percent of
earners in UK to pay for "a fairer, more prosperous society for
the many, not just the few". bit.ly/2qtEE0R
The Independent
- Tesco Plc has announced it will run 100 percent
on renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland this year and
worldwide by 2030 in a move which one solar panel company said
would create "huge demand" in the sector. ind.pn/2qu0Fg8
- Inflation in Britain jumped unexpectedly to 2.7 percent in
April, the highest since September 2013, as the slump in the
pound since last June's Brexit vote hit home. ind.pn/2qtLhQO
($1 = 0.7743 pounds)
($1 = 0.9015 euros)
