March 26 The Telegraph
UKAR CUTS DEBT BY 4 BLN POUNDS AS PROFITS HALVE
UK Asset Resolution, the 'bad bank' charged with running off
taxpayers' exposure to the toxic debts of Northern Rock and
Bradford & Bingley, repaid 4 billion pounds to the state last
year. ()
BRITISH TEEN SELLS APP FOR MILLIONS
A south London schoolboy has become one of the world's youngest
tech millionaire after selling his mobile app to Yahoo.
()
DELL SIGNALS FOUNDER'S OFFER COULD BE TRUMPED
Michael Dell's attempt to buy Dell were thrown into doubt after
the board of the struggling PC maker said that it may receive
superior offers from private equity firm Blackstone and
billionaire investor Carl Icahn. ()
The Guardian
LLOYDS PAYS 25 STAFF MORE THAN 1 MLN POUNDS AS IT PRESSES ON
WITH JOB CUTS
Admission on pay comes as Lloyds continues to target 45,000 job
cuts and offers front-line staff below-inflation pay rises. ()
CENTRICA UNVEILS 10 BLN-POUND GAS SUPPLY DEAL WITH U.S. TO HEAT
UP TO 1.8 MLN UK HOMES
First deal of its kind for United States to supply Britain with
gas will play important role in ensuring energy security,
Centrica says. ()
The Times
MORE BANK RAIDS COULD FOLLOW CYPRUS, SAYS EUROZONE CHIEF
Bank accounts in Greece, Spain and Portugal could be raided as
part of efforts to shore up the euro, a senior euro zone figure
has suggested. ()
Sky News
UK HELICOPTER SEARCH AND RESCUE OPS 'SOLD'
The government is selling off UK helicopter search and rescue
operations to a U.S.-based company, according to Sky sources.