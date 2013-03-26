March 26 The Telegraph

UKAR CUTS DEBT BY 4 BLN POUNDS AS PROFITS HALVE UK Asset Resolution, the 'bad bank' charged with running off taxpayers' exposure to the toxic debts of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, repaid 4 billion pounds to the state last year. ()

BRITISH TEEN SELLS APP FOR MILLIONS A south London schoolboy has become one of the world's youngest tech millionaire after selling his mobile app to Yahoo. () DELL SIGNALS FOUNDER'S OFFER COULD BE TRUMPED Michael Dell's attempt to buy Dell were thrown into doubt after the board of the struggling PC maker said that it may receive superior offers from private equity firm Blackstone and billionaire investor Carl Icahn. ()

The Guardian

LLOYDS PAYS 25 STAFF MORE THAN 1 MLN POUNDS AS IT PRESSES ON WITH JOB CUTS Admission on pay comes as Lloyds continues to target 45,000 job cuts and offers front-line staff below-inflation pay rises. ()

CENTRICA UNVEILS 10 BLN-POUND GAS SUPPLY DEAL WITH U.S. TO HEAT UP TO 1.8 MLN UK HOMES First deal of its kind for United States to supply Britain with gas will play important role in ensuring energy security, Centrica says. ()

The Times

MORE BANK RAIDS COULD FOLLOW CYPRUS, SAYS EUROZONE CHIEF Bank accounts in Greece, Spain and Portugal could be raided as part of efforts to shore up the euro, a senior euro zone figure has suggested. ()

Sky News UK HELICOPTER SEARCH AND RESCUE OPS 'SOLD' The government is selling off UK helicopter search and rescue operations to a U.S.-based company, according to Sky sources.