March 27 The Telegraph GEORGE OSBORNE'S MORTGAGE SUPPORT PLAN 'WILL JUST BOOST HOUSE PRICES' George Osborne's 15 billion pounds plan to underwrite mortgages and take stakes in new homes will drive up house prices without boosting housebuilding significantly, Treasury forecasters have said. ()

WARREN BUFFETT TO BECOME TOP TEN INVESTOR IN GOLDMAN Warren Buffett is poised to become one of the largest shareholders in Goldman Sachs in the billionaire's second vote of confidence in the Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.()

BRICS REACH DEAL ON DEVELOPMENT BANK TO RIVAL IMF The world's leading emerging economies have reached a deal to create a development bank that will rival Western-backed institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. ()

The Guardian RADICAL FSA SHAKEUP EASES RULES FOR NEW BANKS TO START UP Outgoing financial regulator says new banks could need as little as 4.25 million pounds of capital to challenge the high street's 'big four'. ()

B&Q SALES SLUMP HITS KINGFISHER Rainy 2012 hit full-year profits for DIY chain's owner as CEO Ian Cheshire gives downbeat prediction for frozen Easter weekend.()

OSBORNE TRIES TO PROTECT FOUR BRITISH BRANCHES OF CYPRIOT BANK Britain is seeking to protect the UK based-branches of a Cypriot bank which is being shut down, George Osborne said.()