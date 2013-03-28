March 28 The Telegraph FEARS FOR LENDING AS BANK OF ENGLAND TELLS LENDERS TO RAISE 25 BLN STLG The Bank of England has told Britain's major banks they must raise 25 billion pounds in new capital to cover future losses and mis-selling costs, raising fears that it will hurt lending.()

POUND FEARS AS CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT JUMPS TO NEAR 25-YEAR HIGH Britain's current account deficit jumped to its highest level in almost a quarter of a century last year, leading analysts to suggest that the pound may need to fall further in order to get the British economy back to a sustainable path. ()

PRUDENTIAL BOSS TIDJANE THIAM CENSURED BY FSA OVER ILL-FATED AIA BID City regulator takes unprecedented action against Thiam as it fines Prudential Plc 30 million pounds for not being open and co-operative. () TRAFIGURA AND SOUTH SUDAN AGREE OIL EXPORT DEAL Switzerland-based oil trader signs lucrative deal to export Dar Blend low-sulphur crude oil from republic. ()

CYBER-ATTACK ON SPAMHAUS SLOWS DOWN THE INTERNET Hundreds of thousands of Britons are unsuspectingly taking part in one of the internet's biggest-ever cyber-attacks.()

MERLIN SAYS COAST IS CLEAR FOR 3 BLN POUNDS IPO Europe's biggest theme park operator remains on track for a 3 billion-plus pounds initial public offering late this year or early next after breaking through 1 billion pounds in annual sales for the first time. ()