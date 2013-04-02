BRIEF-Minda Corp says D.C Sharma resigns as group CFO
* Says resignation of D.C Sharma, group chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 The Telegraph
COUTTS WARNS CLIENTS OF THREAT FROM DEBT MARKETS
Coutts, the high-end private bank, has warned its clients against exposing their fortunes to a potential collapse of the high-yield debt market amid growing concerns of a new global credit bubble.
APPLE CHIEF TIM COOK APOLOGISES TO CHINA
Apple Inc has bowed to political pressure in China and apologised over its customer service levels in the country following a series of attacks by state-run media outlets.
NOVARTIS LOSES LANDMARK PATENT CASE IN INDIA
India's Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to Western drugs firms on Monday when it rejected an application by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to patent an anti-cancer drug.
The Guardian
NO TRIPLE DIP BUT A SLOW UK RECOVERY, BUSINESS SURVEY PREDICTS
George Osborne will be handed a rare encouraging assessment of the state of the economy on Tuesday as a survey of businesses predicts that Britain will avoid a triple-dip recession.
The Times
1 BLN STG PLAN TO PUT BRITAIN ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
Britain's second toll motorway is to be given the green light in an attempt to stimulate the faltering economy with capital spending.
INTERNATIONAL BIDDERS QUEUE FOR LONDON'S 15 BLN STG CROSSRAIL ROUTE
The franchise to run the trains on London's 15 billion pound Crossrail route has been opened to tender and the operators of the Paris Metro, the Hong Kong mass transit system and the state rail company of Germany have emerged as early favourites.
The Independent
NEW DAWN IN REGULATION AS OSBORNE LAUNCHES PRA
George Osborne will reaffirm the Government's commitment to learn lessons from the banking collapses and mis-selling scandals of the past as he joins Sir Mervyn King, Governor of the Bank of England, to launch the Prudential Regulatory Authority, a new subsidiary that will police financial stability.
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share