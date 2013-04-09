April 9 The Telegraph
KPMG FACES POSSIBLE AUDIT INQUIRY OVER HBOS FAILURE
KPMG is facing a possible investigation by the accounting
watchdog into its audit of HBOS, the failed lender that a
parliamentary commission last week claimed would have gone bust
even without the financial crisis. ()
BT COULD FORCE BSKYB TO ADVERTISE RIVAL SPORTS CHANNEL
Telecoms giant BT could force BSkyB to carry
adverts for its new rival sports channels, as the battle between
the two media behemoths intensifies. ()
The Guardian
EMERALD MINER LOSES FIFTH OF MARKET VALUE ON ZAMBIAN
ANTI-CORRUPTION PLANS
London-listed Gemfields Plc warns that Zambia's plans to
clean up the gemstone trade will put its profitability at risk.
()
FORMER HBOS CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE TO GIVE UP PENSION
Politicians call on Sir James Crosby, pilloried in last week's
report on the HBOS bailout, to give up part of 20 million pound
pension. ()
Sky News
HEDGE FUNDS IN TALKS OVER RBS BRANCHES BID
Two hedge funds, Lansdowne Partners and GLG, which made millions
of pounds shorting UK bank shares during the 2008 financial
crisis, are in talks to back a 1 billion pound bid for more than
300 Royal Bank of Scotland branches. ()