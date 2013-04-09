April 9 The Telegraph

KPMG FACES POSSIBLE AUDIT INQUIRY OVER HBOS FAILURE KPMG is facing a possible investigation by the accounting watchdog into its audit of HBOS, the failed lender that a parliamentary commission last week claimed would have gone bust even without the financial crisis. ()

BT COULD FORCE BSKYB TO ADVERTISE RIVAL SPORTS CHANNEL Telecoms giant BT could force BSkyB to carry adverts for its new rival sports channels, as the battle between the two media behemoths intensifies. ()

The Guardian EMERALD MINER LOSES FIFTH OF MARKET VALUE ON ZAMBIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION PLANS London-listed Gemfields Plc warns that Zambia's plans to clean up the gemstone trade will put its profitability at risk. () FORMER HBOS CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE TO GIVE UP PENSION Politicians call on Sir James Crosby, pilloried in last week's report on the HBOS bailout, to give up part of 20 million pound pension. ()

Sky News

HEDGE FUNDS IN TALKS OVER RBS BRANCHES BID Two hedge funds, Lansdowne Partners and GLG, which made millions of pounds shorting UK bank shares during the 2008 financial crisis, are in talks to back a 1 billion pound bid for more than 300 Royal Bank of Scotland branches. ()