The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph:
BBC BOSS SECURES 800,000-STG PAYOUT A former BBC chief
executive has secured an 800,000-pound ($1.24 million) payout
before the new director general Tony Hall can impose a
150,000-pound cap on severance payments, it has emerged. ()
METRO BANK BOSS URGES BUSINESS LOAN OVERHAUL Vernon Hill,
the boss of Metro Bank, has called for the British
government to overhaul the Enterprise Finance Guarantee scheme
as the "only way" to get vital lending to small firms. ()
The Guardian:
ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY CRITICISES BANKERS FOR 'CULTURE OF
ENTITLEMENT' Justin Welby, member of all-party commission
looking into banking standards, throws support behind a new
standards body. ()
The Times:
SFO MAKES CORRUPTION BREAKTHROUGHS The Serious Fraud Office
is making "very significant progress" on two of its biggest
corruption investigations, the agency's director has said. ()
MARTIN SORRELL BOWS TO INVESTORS OVER PAY DEAL Martin
Sorrell, the chief executive officer of WPP, has agreed
to take a pay cut of about 100,000 pounds a year as he tries to
head off a second successive clash with disgruntled investors.
()
The Independent:
SAVILE 'TO COST BBC INSURERS MILLIONS' Aviva and RSA
Insurance Group are among the insurers facing a
multi-million pound hit following the BBC's Jimmy Savile sex
abuse scandal. ()
NATIONAL GRID RISKS STRIKE TO CUT PENSION DEFICIT Furious
union leaders have accused National Grid of "North Korean-style
sabre rattling", as the operator of Britain's biggest
electricity and gas transmission networks risks industrial
action to tackle its debilitating pension deficit. ()