The Telegraph:
RBS FINED OVER CLAIMS IT MISLED CUSTOMERS U.S. bank
regulators have ordered subsidiaries of Royal Bank of Scotland
Group to pay a total of $13.9 million to resolve
allegations that they misled customers with their overdraft and
rewards programmes. ()
ASOS MANAGEMENT COULD SHARE 30 MLN STG($46.69 MILLION) BONUS
Under a new long-term share incentive plan, 24 Asos
managers, including Nick Robertson, chief executive, will
collect a pay-out in Asos shares if they hit a series of targets
by 2015. ()
The Guardian:
GEORGE OSBORNE WARNS BANK OF ENGLAND OVER ECONOMIC RECOVERY
PLANS George Osborne has warned the Bank of England that it
risks derailing Britain's fragile economy if it uses tough new
financial watchdog powers to clamp down too hard on the City. ()
CINEWORLD TAKEOVER OF PICTUREHOUSE INVESTIGATED AMID
COMPETITION CONCERNS Competition authorities are to investigate
Cineworld's takeover of the indie cinema chain
Picturehouse over concerns the tie-up could be bad for
filmgoers. ()
The Times:
MARTIN SORRELL SUFFERS PAY CUT, BUT HE MIGHT NOT FEEL ANY
PAIN Advertising and marketing giant WPP has lopped
150,000 pounds off the salary of Martin Sorrell but offered its
chief executive the chance of an 11.2-million-pound payout under
a controversial new long-term incentive scheme. ()
The Independent:
CARPHONE WAREHOUSE FINALISES BREAKAWAY FROM BEST BUY WITH
CUT-PRICE DEAL Carphone Warehouse delighted the City
today by regaining full control of its high street business from
U.S. giant Best Buy Co, paying less than half of what it
received for the stake in 2008. ()
WHITBREAD PROMISES 12,000 NEW JOBS IN FIVE-YEAR EXPANSION
FOR PREMIER INN AND COSTA COFFEE CHAINS Whitbread today
cranked up expansion plans for its budget hotel chain Premier
Inn in the UK and Costa Coffee globally, as the leisure group
delivered annual profits ahead of City expectations. ()