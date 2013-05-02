May 3 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph:
SHELL CHIEF PETER VOSER TO LEAVE AS OIL GIANT POSTS RISE IN
PROFIT Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser is
to step down next year in an unexpected move, the energy giant
announced as it posted a surprise 4 percent rise in
first-quarter profits to $8 billion. ()
METRO'S RACKS UP LOSSES - BUT KEEPS ATTRACTING CUSTOMERS
Metro Bank, one of the contenders aiming to loosen the grip of
the "Big Four" on the hugely lucrative current account market,
was today reassuring customers - and potential new customers -
that the 100 million pounds ($155.12 million) of losses it has
racked up so far are part of the plan. ()
The Guardian:
FOOD STANDARDS CHIEFS TOLD TO DECLARE CONTACTS WITH NEW
TESCO DIRECTOR Members of the board of the UK Food Standards
Agency have been ordered to declare any contact they have with
its former chief executive for two years following Tim Smith's
controversial move to Tesco to ensure "proper
governance and probity". ()
ROLLS-ROYCE AEROSPACE CHIEF MARK KING RESIGNS The head of
Rolls-Royce's aerospace division has resigned just four months
after being promoted to lead the division beset by bribery and
corruption allegations. ()
The Times:
BSKYB AND BT BATTLE IT OUT OVER SPORTS RIGHTS British Sky
Broadcasting has dug in for a battle with BT Group
over sport by announcing renewed tennis contracts for the
US Open and ATP World Tour. ()
FORMER HBOS DIRECTOR QUITS AFTER INVESTORS VOICE CONCERN
Phil Hodkinson, the former finance director of HBOS, has bowed
to pressure and resigned as senior independent director of
Resolution, the life assurance group. ()
The Independent:
TESCO, SAINSBURYS, MORRISONS AND ASDA CUT PETROL PRICES Four
leading supermarkets all announced a cut in their petrol and
diesel prices today ahead of the bank holiday weekend. ()
ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDER KNIGHT VINKE URGES UBS TO SPLIT UP
INVESTMENT BANK Activist shareholder Knight Vinke today called
on Swiss bank UBS AG to split up its investment bank,
most of which is based in London, from its wealth-management and
domestic banking activities. ()