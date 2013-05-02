May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph:

SHELL CHIEF PETER VOSER TO LEAVE AS OIL GIANT POSTS RISE IN PROFIT Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser is to step down next year in an unexpected move, the energy giant announced as it posted a surprise 4 percent rise in first-quarter profits to $8 billion. ()

METRO'S RACKS UP LOSSES - BUT KEEPS ATTRACTING CUSTOMERS Metro Bank, one of the contenders aiming to loosen the grip of the "Big Four" on the hugely lucrative current account market, was today reassuring customers - and potential new customers - that the 100 million pounds ($155.12 million) of losses it has racked up so far are part of the plan. ()

The Guardian:

FOOD STANDARDS CHIEFS TOLD TO DECLARE CONTACTS WITH NEW TESCO DIRECTOR Members of the board of the UK Food Standards Agency have been ordered to declare any contact they have with its former chief executive for two years following Tim Smith's controversial move to Tesco to ensure "proper governance and probity". ()

ROLLS-ROYCE AEROSPACE CHIEF MARK KING RESIGNS The head of Rolls-Royce's aerospace division has resigned just four months after being promoted to lead the division beset by bribery and corruption allegations. ()

The Times:

BSKYB AND BT BATTLE IT OUT OVER SPORTS RIGHTS British Sky Broadcasting has dug in for a battle with BT Group over sport by announcing renewed tennis contracts for the US Open and ATP World Tour. ()

FORMER HBOS DIRECTOR QUITS AFTER INVESTORS VOICE CONCERN Phil Hodkinson, the former finance director of HBOS, has bowed to pressure and resigned as senior independent director of Resolution, the life assurance group. ()

The Independent:

TESCO, SAINSBURYS, MORRISONS AND ASDA CUT PETROL PRICES Four leading supermarkets all announced a cut in their petrol and diesel prices today ahead of the bank holiday weekend. ()

ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDER KNIGHT VINKE URGES UBS TO SPLIT UP INVESTMENT BANK Activist shareholder Knight Vinke today called on Swiss bank UBS AG to split up its investment bank, most of which is based in London, from its wealth-management and domestic banking activities. ()