The Telegraph

UK PROJECTS AT RISK AFTER CHINA FUNDING THREAT

Billions of pounds of investments in major UK infrastructure projects are at risk because of a rift in relations with the Chinese government.

BT 'NEEDS SKY'S HELP' TO SUCCEED IN SPORTS TV

BT's one billion pound-plus bet on sports TV could take years to pay off and depends for its success on a wholesale deal with arch-rival BSkyB, analysts have warned.

BP TO SELL STAKE IN BRAZILIAN OILFIELD FOR 87 MLN STG

BP has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Brazilian Polvo oilfield to start-up HRT Oil & Gas for $135 million (86.9 million pounds), as the oil major shifts its focus towards exploring other assets in the country.

The Guardian

EUROZONE RECESSION SET TO DEEPEN AS PRIVATE SECTOR SHRINKS FOR 15TH MONTH

The eurozone's private sector shrank for the 15th consecutive month in April - suggesting the single currency area will fall deeper into recession.

ROYAL MAIL SALE IS SIGN OF CONSERVATIVES' DESPERATION, SAYS LABOUR

Labour has accused the government of desperately pushing ahead with the 3 billion pound "fire sale" of Royal Mail in order to "raise funds to cover the gaping hole in George Osborne's failed economic plan".

The Times

MAKE THE RICH PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE, IMF TELLS GREECE

Greece is making progress in repairing its economy but it needs to do more to stop tax evaders, the International Monetary Fund said yesterday.

EDF ENERGY CHIEF READY TO QUIT IF HINKLEY POINT DEAL COLLAPSES

The chief executive of EDF Energy will leave Britain if the French company's 14 billion pound Hinkley Point reactor project collapses.

LORD LAWSON: IT'S TIME TO QUIT EU

Lord Lawson, Margaret Thatcher's longest serving Chancellor, calls for Britain to leave the European Union.

The Independent

PENSIONS WATCHDOG UNDER FIRE OVER 419 MLN STG KODAK SETTLEMENT

Pressure is mounting on the Pensions Regulator to publish a report into its handling of camera firm Kodak UK's retirement fund.