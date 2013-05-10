May 10 The Telegraph

CO-OP BANK COULD NEED TAXPAYER SUPPORT, SAYS MOODY'S

The Co-op could require taxpayer support for its banking arm after the business had its credit rating downgraded by Moody's, which warned the mutual faced losses that it might not be able to afford.

()

BRITAIN MUST BE READY TO 'WALK AWAY' FROM EU - BORIS JOHNSON

Boris Johnson has said Britain "must be prepared" to "walk away" from the European Union if David Cameron's efforts to strike a new deal with Brussels fail.

()

HMRC LAUNCHES FRESH TAX CRACKDOWN AFTER IT IS HANDED LARGEST EVER TRANCHE OF DATA

HM Revenue & Customs is investigating hundreds of UK accountants, lawyers and professional advisors suspected of concealing assets in offshore tax havens for wealthy clients, following the largest leak of offshore data ever received by the UK tax authority.

()

TOP PAID RBS BANKER GOES IN RESHUFFLE AHEAD OF U.S. FLOAT

Royal Bank of Scotland's highest paid executive, Ellen Alemany, is set to leave the taxpayer-backed lender as part of a management reshuffle ahead of the flotation of its US operations.

()

The Guardian

U.S. SQUARES UP TO GERMANY OVER AUSTERITY AND BANKING UNION

George Osborne has warned finance ministers from the world's largest economies that they must "nurture" the global economic recovery, as the U.S. prepared to square up to Germany over its austerity plans at a G7 meeting in Buckinghamshire on Friday.

()

BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS OFF ON MORE QUANTITATIVE EASING

Bank of England policymakers have voted against boosting their 375 billion pound quantitative easing programme, amid signs of a nascent economic recovery.

()

UNION ANGER AS LLOYDS ANNOUNCES COMPULSORY REDUNDANCIES AT SOUTHEND

Unions accuse Lloyds Banking Group of taking a tougher stance on job cuts by imposing compulsory redundancies on 689 staff in a major banking centre in Southend, Essex.

()

The Times

BT PLAYS HARDBALL WITH 'FREE' SPORT PACKAGE

BT has laid down the gauntlet to BSkyB in the market for pay-television customers by offering Premier League football coverage for free to its broadband users.

()

DAVID CAMERON ADMITS COALITION IS CONFUSED ON ADVICE TO BANKS

David Cameron was forced to admit that the Government was issuing contradictory orders to the banking sector even as he pledged to end the remorseless "bashing" of the City.

()

The Independent

CITY DUMPS MORRISONS AFTER ANOTHER DIP IN SALES

More sales woe sent supermarkets chain Morrisons' shares crashing today as the UK's fourth-biggest grocer continues to lag behind its big rivals.

()

AVIVA BOSS AVERTS FIVE-YEAR PAY FREEZE CALL

Aviva chairman John McFarlane has fended off demands from shareholders for a five-year pay freeze and calls for the head of the insurer's remuneration committee.