The Telegraph
MARKS & SPENCER'S NEW FASHION RANGE 'A STEP IN RIGHT
DIRECTION', SAYS CHIEF MARC BOLLAND
Marks & Spencer has unveiled its range of autumn and
winter fashion, promising it has improved the quality of its
clothing to turn around a decline in sales.
BANK OF ENGLAND BLASTS 'REPREHENSIBLE' SPYING SCANDAL AT
BLOOMBERG
The Bank of England has branded Bloomberg's abuse of user
information as "reprehensible", as it revealed it is launching a
coordinated investigation into the spying scandal with other
central banks.
The Guardian
BP AND SHELL RAIDED AFTER ALLEGATIONS THEY COLLUDED TO RIG
OIL PRICES
The London offices of BP and Shell have been
raided by European regulators investigating allegations they
have "colluded" to rig oil prices for more than a decade.
UK PLUNGES DOWN ECONOMIC WELLBEING LEAGUE, WHILE US REMAINS
TOP
The UK has plunged down an economic wellbeing league,
falling from fifth place to 12th over six years, according to a
new report that underlines the pressure on Britons' finances
amid rising unemployment.
The Times
COME AND GET 'EM: PLAN TO OFFER RBS SHARES AT NO RISK
Treasury ministers are to consider a "big bang" plan to
offer the public shares in Royal Bank of Scotland that
would mean they would not have to pay any money up front.
FIRST-TIME BUYERS BACK IN HOUSING MARKET
Mortgage lending to first-time buyers increased by a fifth
in March, offering fresh evidence of movement on the first step
of the housing ladder.
The Independent
EX-BLACKROCK MAN HELD IN INSIDER TRADING INQUIRY
Mark Lyttleton, who worked at fund manager BlackRock for 21
years, has been caught up in the City regulator's latest sweep
against insider dealing.
BETFAIR UNDER FIRE FROM INVESTORS AFTER REJECTING TAKEOVER
OFFER
Betfair Group's management has come under pressure
to explain itself to shareholders after throwing out a takeover
bid of 950 pence a share.
AMAZON STAFF IN GERMANY STAGE STRIKE OVER PAY
German workers at the online retailer Amazon.com
staged a one-day walkout on Tuesday as a dispute with unions
over pay and benefits escalated.