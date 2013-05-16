May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

EX-BP CHIEF TONY HAYWARD TO CHAIR GLENCORE XSTRATA AFTER SHAREHOLDER REVOLT

The City's rehabilitation of disgraced BP Plc chief Tony Hayward is complete as he becomes the interim chairman of the new FTSE resource titan Glencore Xstrata.

SALE OF TAXPAYERS' LLOYDS STAKE MOVES CLOSER AS SHARES NUDGE 'BREAK-EVEN'

A sale of some of the taxpayer's stake in Lloyds Banking Group has come a step closer after the state-backed lender's share price on Wednesday came close to reaching the government's minimum "break-even" price.

The Guardian

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND WARNS ON QUANTITATIVE EASING COSTS

The Bank of England's recession-busting policy of quantitative easing could end up costing the Treasury up to 80 billion pounds ($122.5 billion) - more than outweighing any profits it will make from the scheme, according to new research by the International Monetary Fund.

FRESH QUESTIONS FOR AMAZON OVER PITTANCE IT PAYS IN TAX

MPs are ready to haul Amazon.com Inc back to parliament to answer new questions about its tax status in Britain after a Guardian investigation's findings suggest the online retailer is pushing the tax rule book to its limits to minimise its tax bill.

PRU AVOIDS PAY REVOLT BUT 11 PCT VOTE AGAINST REMUNERATION REPORT

Prudential Plc bosses escaped a full-scale pay revolt at the insurer's annual meeting on Thursday but shareholders accused them of greed just weeks after the company was fined 30 million pounds by the City regulator.

The Times

RBS COST CUTTING DRIVE CLAIMS ANOTHER 1,400 JOBS

Royal Bank of Scotland will cut a further 1,400 jobs in London and Edinburgh as part of its continuing drive to cut costs.

'EVIL' GOOGLE ACCUSED OF TAX BILL MANIPULATION

The internet giant Google Inc ignores its own "do no evil" mantra and uses "smoke and mirrors" to avoid paying tax on its UK earnings, the head of the Commons Public Accounts Committee said on Thursday.

EVERY LITTLE BIT OF DATA HELPS ASDA

Shoppers at Asda, Britain's second-biggest grocer, will be able to scan their groceries with a smartphone application that will help the grocer cut costs and gather customer data.

The Independent

1.6 BLN STG REFINANCING LIFTS THE DEBT CLOUD FOR THOMAS COOK

Travel giant Thomas Cook Group Plc on Thursday took a huge step towards recovery with a 1.6 billion pound refinancing of its vast debt, just 18 months after the 172-year old company veered close to collapse.

SALES BOOST HELPS INSURER AVIVA EDGE TOWARDS RECOVERY

Taking tentative steps towards a recovery insurer Aviva Plc , which has been hampered by shareholder unrest, falling profits and operational issues in recent years, said new business sales rose 18 per cent to 191 million pounds in the first quarter.

TALKTALK SHOWS IT'S A BIG NOISE IN INTERNET TV

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc on Thursday showed Britons are embracing internet-connected TV in their droves as the telecoms provider is signing up 12,000 customers a week, a rate that looks more than a match for rival BT Group Plc.