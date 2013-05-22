May 22 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
APPLE: 'WE PAY EVERY DOLLAR OF TAX WE OWE'
Apple Inc's chief executive has launched a staunch
defence of the iPhone maker's tax affairs after U.S. politicians
accused it of avoiding billions of dollars in payments.
EUROPE FACES LOST DECADE, SAYS MARK CARNEY
Mark Carney, the incoming Bank of England Governor, has
warned that Europe could face a decade of stagnation unless it
takes the kind of bold measures seen in Japan.
JP MORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON SURVIVES PROTEST VOTE
Jamie Dimon survived a protest vote to strip him of his
chairman role on Tuesday, but JP Morgan Chase & Co still
faces a major board shake-up after three of its directors were
voted down at its annual shareholder meeting.
U.S. AND CANADA EYE ROYAL MAIL STAKES AFTER PRIVATISATION
Multi-billion dollar American and Canadian pension funds are
being lined up to take stakes in Royal Mail when it is
privatised, possibly as early as the autumn.
The Guardian
SHELL SUFFERS EMBARRASSING SHAREHOLDER REBELLION OVER
EXECUTIVE PAY
Almost 8 percent of the investor base voted against the
company's remuneration policy, which handed Royal Dutch Shell's
outgoing chief executive Peter Voser a 3.3 million euro
($4.25 million) cash bonus in a year when profits dropped by
$1.6 billion to $27 billion.
SELL YOUR SHARES IF YOU'RE UNHAPPY, SAYS M&S CHIEF MARC
BOLLAND
Marks and Spencer Group's Chief Executive Marc
Bolland has told shareholders that if they are unhappy with the
business they should sell their shares, as the underperforming
womenswear division dragged the company to a second consecutive
decline in annual profits.
BUMPER SSE RESULTS EXPECTED TO PROVOKE CONSUMER OUTRAGE
Accusations that the big energy firms are profiteering at
the expense of UK households will be centre stage again on
Wednesday if Scottish & Southern Energy, as expected, reveals
bumper profits for a second year running.
IMF URGES TREASURY TO SPEED UP SALE OF LLOYDS AND RBS
Speculation about a government sell-off of Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group was
escalating on Tuesday night amid reports that the International
Monetary Fund is urging the Treasury to accelerate its disposal
of the 65 billion pound stakes in the two bailed-out banks.
The Times
G4S FINALLY BUCKLES AND SHOWS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE THE DOOR
The boss of G4S Plc will walk away with more than 16
million pounds in cash, shares and pension benefits after being
dismissed for failing to put the company back on track after
last year's Olympic Games security fiasco.
WE WILL DELIVER OUR SELL-OFF, PROMISE ROYAL MAIL BOSSES
Royal Mail Group executives have begun marketing a sell-off
of the state postal delivery network worth up to 3 billion
pounds, despite admitting that its financial returns are nowhere
near the commercial levels they need to be.
The Independent
SOME GOOD ECONOMIC NEWS: INFLATION DROP IS BIGGER THAN
EXPECTED
Falling prices at the petrol pumps led to a
bigger-than-expected drop in inflation in April, the first
easing in the annual rate of price rises for six months.
CEMENT FIRMS FACE ACTION OVER 'FAILURE TO COMPETE' ON
PRICING
Britain's major cement firms were on Tuesday facing
"hard-hitting" action after the Competition Commission accused
them of failing to compete on pricing.
VODAFONE TELLS TAX CRITICS IT MORE THAN PAYS ITS WAY
Vodafone hit back over accusations of tax avoidance,
insisting that it made an "absolutely huge" contribution to the
UK Treasury, as the British mobile giant unveiled a big slump in
annual pre-tax profits.