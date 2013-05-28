May 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
HSBC VETERAN NIALL BOOKER TO LEAD TROUBLED CO-OP BANK
Niall Booker, 54, who was head of HSBC Holdings Plc's
North American operations until a management shake-up
in 2011, is joining the mutual as chief executive of the
Co-operative Bank and deputy chief executive of the
entire supermarkets-to-funerals group.
()
MAJORITY OF EU STATES OPPOSE CHINESE SOLAR PANELS DUTIES
A majority of European Union governments opposed a plan to
impose hefty duties on solar panel imports from China,
undermining efforts by Brussels to pressure Beijing over its
trade practices.
()
RBS PREPARES SUCCESSION PLAN FOR HESTER
Royal Bank of Scotland Group is grooming Nathan
Bostock, the state-backed lender's restructuring boss, for the
top job as part of long-term plans to replace chief executive
Stephen Hester.
()
The Guardian
EU ARMS EMBARGO ON SYRIAN OPPOSITION NOT EXTENDED
British foreign secretary William Hague said the right
decision had been reached after European Union foreign ministers
agreed to end the embargo on supplying arms to opposition forces
in Syria.
()
EU EXIT WOULD PUT U.S. TRADE DEAL AT RISK, BRITAIN WARNED
The Obama administration has warned British officials that
if the UK leaves Europe it will exclude itself from a U.S.-EU
trade and investment partnership potentially worth hundreds of
billions of pounds a year, and that it was very unlikely that
Washington would make a separate deal with Britain.
()
US TAX INSPECTOR TARGETS CARIBBEAN BANK
A Caribbean bank formerly co-owned by Barclays Plc
has been targeted by U.S. tax authorities seeking information on
suspected American tax evaders.
()
The Times
GREEN SHOOTS ON THE MENU AS OPTIMISM HITS SIX-YEAR HIGH
Hotels, bars and restaurants in the UK have enjoyed their
biggest rise in trade in almost six years, suggesting that long
sought-for green shoots have finally appeared in the vital
services sector, figures from the CBI have revealed.
()
RACING CHIEF CRACKS THE WHIP OVER BOOKIES' HIDDEN PROFITS
Britain's top bookmakers must lift the veil of secrecy on
how much they are earning from online racing punters or face
having their betting licences revoked the Racecourse Association
demanded.
()
The Independent
'SWEETHEART DEAL' TAXMAN, DAVE HARTNETT, JOINS DELOITTE
Dave Hartnett, the former tax executive criticised for
making "sweetheart deals" with multinational companies, has been
appointed as a specialist adviser for the leading accountancy
firm Deloitte.
()
MORE YOUNG JOBLESS ARE SETTING UP BUSINESSES
More than one in four unemployed young people would rather
set up their own business than search for a job, research for
The Prince's Trust suggests.