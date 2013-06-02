The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CRISIS-TORN CO-OP BANK SUFFERS CASH BREAKDOWN

Troubled Co-Operative Bank suffered a breakdown in some of its cash machine services on Sunday as executives wrestled with rescue plans to ease a financial crisis.

KEY FRANCHISE ROLE FOR SUSPENDED OFFICIAL

One of the three civil servants suspended over the 50-million-pound ($75.80 million) West Coast rail fiasco is now playing a key role overseeing a competition for a 15-year contract to run trains between London and the Essex coast.

The Guardian

EUROZONE UNEMPLOYMENT HITS NEW HIGH WITH QUARTER OF UNDER-25S JOBLESS

Overall eurozone unemployment rose to 12.2 percent in April, with young jobless rate up slightly at 24.4 percent from 24.3 percent in March

The Times

BARCLAYS DRAGGED INTO MONEY LAUNDERING PROBE

Barclays has been dragged into the scandal engulfing Liberty Reserve, the cash-transfer business accused of running the biggest money laundering racket in American history. ()

SPANISH GIANT TO BUY LUTON AIRPORT

The Spanish group AENA, which owns nearly 70 hubs around the globe, is believed to have exercised its right to become the new owner of Luton under an agreement with the largest shareholder. ()

OLIGARCHS PLEAD FOR MORE TIME ON 3.3 BLN STG ENRC BID

The oligarch founders of ENRC will tomorrow ask for an extension to the deadline for their 3.3-billion-pound takeover of the troubled mining giant.

The Independent

LONDON FLOOD DEFENCE PROJECT HAS ENGINEERS GEARING UP TO BID

Britain's biggest engineering businesses are circling a project designed to protect 1.25 million Londoners and 200 billion pounds of property from flooding until the end of the century.

SQUEEZE ON CONSUMER SPENDING HITS TESCO

Tesco will confirm a fall in UK sales this week, as cash-strapped consumers continue to rein in spending on big-ticket electricals.