The Telegraph
GOVERNMENT BRACED FOR SEPTEMBER DEADLINE ON RESOLVING FUTURE
OF RBS The Government should consider a range of "radical
options" for Royal Bank of Scotland, including breaking
up the lender, a group of Members of Parliament and peers are
likely to recommend. ()
HEATHROW TO OPEN NEW 2.5 BLN STG TERMINAL NEXT YEAR Tuesday
marked the 12-month countdown to the opening of a new
2.5-billion-pound ($3.82 billion) terminal building to replace
the facility opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1955. ()
ARGOS BOSS TERRY DUDDY GIVES UP ONE THIRD OF BONUS Home
Retail Chief Executive Terry Duddy was initially
awarded a bonus of 993,000 pounds -- the equivalent of 118.5
percent of his salary -- but has given up 331,000 pounds and
will take the remaining 662,000 pounds in shares deferred for
three years. ()
The Guardian
CLARA FURSE WARNED OVER FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE
NOMINATION Clara Furse, a former chief executive of the London
Stock Exchange, has been warned that she might not get
the full backing of Members of Parliament for her nomination to
the new Bank of England committee set up to look for the next
bombs in the financial system. ()
GEORGE OSBORNE'S HELP TO BUY SCHEME 'A MORONIC POLICY'
George Osborne's scheme to boost the housing market through
state mortgage subsidies has been dubbed one of the "most stupid
economic ideas" of the past 30 years by a leading City
commentator. ()
The Times
ASTRAZENECA HAS ANOTHER BITTER PILL FOR INVESTORS Drugmaker
AstraZeneca said that it was abandoning development of
fostamatinib and returning rights to the compound to Rigel
Pharmaceuticals, the original developer. It has written off $140
million of research costs. ()
HOUSEBUILDING A CORNERSTONE OF RECOVERY Output in Britain's
beleaguered construction sector grew for the first time in eight
months in May on the back of a surge in housebuilding. ()
The Independent
SIR MERVYN KING SAYS HE'S LEAVING BANK OF ENGLAND IN 'SAFE
HANDS' Bank of England governor Mervyn King said he was leaving
the institution "in safe hands" as he signed off his final
annual report before being succeeded by Canadian Mark Carney. ()
NEW LOOK BOUNCES BACK INTO PROFIT Fashion retailer New Look
has bounced back into profit after a turbulent year and unveiled
plans for a rapid opening programme in China. ()