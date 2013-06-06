June 7 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
EDF DOESN'T HAVE US OVER A BARREL IN HINKLEY NUCLEAR TALKS,
SAYS MICHAEL FALLON
Ministers and EDF still disagree on "five or six"
issues over the building of Britain's first new nuclear plant in
a generation, Michael Fallon has said, insisting the French
company does not have the government "over a barrel."
HEATHROW LOOKS TO BUILD THIRD RUNWAY TO SOUTH-WEST
Heathrow Airport is said to be changing its plans for a
third runway and considering building a new one to the southwest
of its site, rather than to the north.
BANKERS HIRED TO WORK ON IPO OF ESTATE AGENCY FOXTONS
Estate agency Foxtons has appointed bankers to work on a
float that could take place within months, continuing the run of
property companies cashing in on rising sentiment around the
sector.
SPORTS DIRECT TO CLOSE 20 REPUBLIC STORES AFTER LANDLORD ROW
Sports Direct is to close 20 Republic stores after
two of the UK's biggest property companies rejected a proposal
to renegotiate the leases.
The Guardian
BRUSSELS FIGHTS BACK IN GREEK CRISIS BLAME GAME
The European commission on Thursday strongly defended its
handling of the Greek crisis after the withering criticism in a
report by the International Monetary Fund.
HSBC HIT BY NEW YORK STATE SUIT OVER ALLEGED FAILURE TO
PROTECT HOMEOWNERS
HSBC ignored a law designed to protect struggling
homeowners and in doing so put them at greater risk of losing
their homes, according to a lawsuit filed against the British
bank by the state of New York on Tuesday.
The Times
POTENTIAL SECURITY RISK WITH BT'S HUAWEI CONTRACT OVERLOOKED
The Intelligence and Security Committee has launched a
stinging rebuke on the Civil Service for its failure to alert
ministers to the potential national security threat posed by a
key telecoms contract for three years.
NETWORK RAIL DEBT STEAMS PAST 30 BLN STG
Network Rail's net debt has soared past 30 billion pounds,
the rail infrastructure company said on Thursday.
The Independent
MARKS & SPENCER BOSS MARC BOLLAND MISSES 2.9 MLN STG SHARES
BONUS
Marks & Spencer boss Marc Bolland missed out on a
shares bonus worth a potential 2.9 million pounds after the
retailer delivered its worst annual profits for four years, but
still earned a total pay package worth 2.1 million pounds.
SERVICES SURGE LIFTS HOPES FOR UK ECONOMY GROWTH SPURT
A May surge for the UK's dominant services firms yesterday
fuelled hopes of growing momentum behind the economic recovery.
MORE SECURITY CHAOS FOR G4S IN FACE OF INVESTOR AND ACTIVIST
FURY
The security company G4S could not even keep control of its
own annual meeting on Thursday as the group's management -
infamous for its mishandling of the London Olympics contract -
was assailed by protesters from the floor and a large number of
shareholders angry at executive pay.